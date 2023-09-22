Fulton County district attorney’s office investigator accidentally shoots self in leg at courthouse

ATLANTA (AP) — An investigator with the Fulton County district attorney’s office accidentally shot herself in the leg Friday inside the county courthouse in downtown Atlanta, police said.

The investigator is “alert, conscious and breathing,” police said in an email. The county sheriff’s office, which provides security for the courthouse, said in an email that the investigator “was not critically wounded” and that a sheriff’s deputy responded and provided aid until medical personnel arrived.

The police department “has been requested and is assisting.”

A spokesperson for the district attorney’s office did not immediately respond to a text message seeking comment.