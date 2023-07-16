Inter Miami's Lionel Messi waves to fans as he is introduced during a celebration by the team at DRV PNK Stadium, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Messi makes Miami debut
This photo provided by Jersey Central Power & Light shows flooding along Snyder Road, in Phillipsburg, N.J., near the intersection with county Route 519, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Courtesy of JCP&L via AP)
Fatal flash flooding in Pennsylvania
FILE - Jane Birkin poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Jane By Charlotte' at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, July 8, 2021. France's Culture Ministry and French media say singer and actress Jane Birkin has died at age 76. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
Jane Birkin dies at age 76
FILE- This file photo provided by Andy Varner, city administrator for Sand Point, Alaska, shows the city's harbor on June 7, 2016. A 7.2 magnitude earthquake triggered a brief tsunami advisory for southern Alaska, monitoring bodies reported late Saturday, July 15, 2023. The United States Geological Survey wrote in a social media post that the earthquake occurred 106 kilometers (65.8 miles) south of Sand Point, Alaska, at 10:48 p.m. Saturday.(Andy Varner/City of Sand Point via AP, File)
7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Alaska
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. Another Powerball drawing ended with no winner Saturday night, July 15, 2023, sending the jackpot soaring to an estimated $900 million. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Powerball jackpot grows to $900 million
Sports

Funny Cide, the 2003 Kentucky Derby and Preakness winner, dies at 23

FILE - Jockey Jose Santos celebrates aboard Funny Cide after crossing the finish line to win the 129th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 3, 2003, in Louisville, Ky. Cide, the “Gutsy Gelding” who became a fan favorite after winning the Kentucky Derby and Preakness in 2003, has died of complications resulting from colic on Sunday, July 16, 2023. He was 23. (AP Photo/Al Behrman, File)
1 of 2 | 

FILE - Jockey Jose Santos celebrates aboard Funny Cide after crossing the finish line to win the 129th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 3, 2003, in Louisville, Ky. Cide, the “Gutsy Gelding” who became a fan favorite after winning the Kentucky Derby and Preakness in 2003, has died of complications resulting from colic on Sunday, July 16, 2023. He was 23. (AP Photo/Al Behrman, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Kentucky Horse Park worker Dixie Hayes leads 2003 Kentucky Derby winner Funny Cide around the paddock at Churchill Downs, May 2, 2013, in Louisville, Ky. Cide, the “Gutsy Gelding” who became a fan favorite after winning the Kentucky Derby and Preakness in 2003, has died of complications resulting from colic on Sunday, July 16, 2023. He was 23. (AP Photo/Garry Jones, File)
2 of 2 | 

FILE - Kentucky Horse Park worker Dixie Hayes leads 2003 Kentucky Derby winner Funny Cide around the paddock at Churchill Downs, May 2, 2013, in Louisville, Ky. Cide, the “Gutsy Gelding” who became a fan favorite after winning the Kentucky Derby and Preakness in 2003, has died of complications resulting from colic on Sunday, July 16, 2023. He was 23. (AP Photo/Garry Jones, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Funny Cide, the “Gutsy Gelding” who became a fan favorite after winning the Kentucky Derby and Preakness in 2003, has died from complications of colic. He was 23.

Kentucky Horse Park, the Lexington farm where Funny Cide lived for his final 15 years, confirmed the thoroughbred died Sunday, as did Sackatoga Stable, the group of 10 friends from a small town in upstate New York who owned the gelding.

“We are heartbroken at the news of Funny Cide’s passing this morning. What a ride The Gutsy Gelding took us on winning @KentuckyDerby & @PreaknessStakes. We are so grateful to @KyHorsePark for giving our guy a wonderful retirement. To say we will miss him, is an understatement,” the stable tweeted.

Other news
National Treasure, with jockey John Velazquez, edges out Blazing Sevens, with jockey Irad Ortiz Jr., to win the148th running of the Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course, Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Baltimore. Kentucky Derby winner Mage, right, finished third. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Preakness winner National Treasure has final workout for Belmont Stakes
NEW YORK (AP) — Preakness winner National Treasure breezed five furlongs on Monday in his final workout for the $1.5 million Belmont Stakes this weekend.
RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT NAME OF AWARD TO WOODLAWN VASE - Bob Baffert, center, trainer of National Treasure, and jockey John Velazquez, left, help hoist the Woodlawn Vase after winning the148th running of the Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course, Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
Baffert back from ban, wins Preakness with National Treasure after another horse euthanized
Bob Baffert’s National Treasure has won the Preakness Stakes, hours after another of the Hall of Famer’s horses was euthanized on the track with a racing injury.
Staples are seen on the eyelid of Mage as he is groomed ahead of the Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course, Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
Mage’s Triple Crown bid ends after finishing third in Preakness
Mage’s Triple Crown bid is over after finishing third in the Preakness. The Kentucky Derby winner struggled to close down the stretch after a slow pace early in the race won by National Treasure.
A track worker carries the saddle blanket of Havnameltdown away as the horse is euthanized after suffering a catastrophic leg injury during the sixth race prior to the 148th running of the Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course, Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Baltimore. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP)
One Baffert horse euthanized on track on undercard before another Baffert entry wins Preakness
A horse trained by Bob Baffert has been euthanized on the track after going down with injury and unseating his jockey during a race on the undercard at Pimlico hours before a different Baffert horse won the Preakness Stakes.

Funny Cide won 11 of 38 starts and earned $3,529,412 in his career. The gelding was undefeated in three starts as a 2-year-old. While he lost his first three starts the following year, the last one was a half-length loss to eventual Kentucky Derby favorite Empire Maker in the Wood Memorial at Aqueduct in New York.

Trained by Barclay Tagg, Funny Cide went to the Kentucky Derby and stunned the horse racing world by beating Empire Maker by 1 1/2 lengths at odds of nearly 13-1. It made him the first New York-bred horse to win the Derby. Two weeks later, jockey Jose Santos and Funny Cide scored an almost 10-length victory in the Preakness to move a step closer to the Triple Crown.

On a miserable, rainy day in New York City three weeks later, 101,562 fans came to watch Funny Cide’s bid for thoroughbred history. However, Empire Maker got his revenge and Funny Cide finished third, about five lengths behind the winner.

The stable gained attention because its members would attend Funny Cide’s races by traveling in a school bus to the track where he was running.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports