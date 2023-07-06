Emergency service workers gather outside damaged buildings as search for victims continues following a Russian missile attack in Lviv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mykola Tys)
Russia-Ukraine war
This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta has unveiled an app called Threads to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Meta launches Twitter alternative Threads
Walt Nauta, left, a valet to former President Donald Trump who is charged with helping the ex-president hide classified documents the Justice Department wanted back, arrives for his arraignment along with defense attorney Stanley Woodward, at the James Lawrence King Federal Justice Building in Miami, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Trump’s valet pleads not guilty
In this image taken from video, smoke rises from a cargo ship early Thursday, July 6, 2023, in the port of Newark, New Jersey. Two firefighters were killed battling the blaze that began when cars caught fire deep inside the ship carrying 5,000 cars at the port, Newark's fire chief said. (WABC-TV via AP)
2 NJ firefighters die battling cargo ship blaze
FILE - Jwan Yosef, left, and Ricky Martin appear at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Ricky Martin announces divorce
Sports

G League Ignite, Perth Wildcats to play 2-game exhibition series in September

Portland Trail Blazers first round draft pick Scoot Henderson laughs during an NBA basketball news conference in Portland, Ore., Saturday, June 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama, the No. 1 draft pick, makes a basket during an NBA basketball press conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the AT&T Center in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
By TIM REYNOLDS
 
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Building off the success of last year’s games involving Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson, the G League is bringing more international talent into Las Vegas this fall.

The G League Fall Invitational will be held Sept. 6 and Sept. 8, pitting the G League Ignite against the Perth Wildcats. Just like last year’s games between the Ignite and Boulogne-Levallois — Henderson’s team from this past season against Wembanyama’s French team from this past season — the matchups will showcase at least three projected first-round picks in the 2024 NBA draft.

“The international presence within the G League grows stronger each year, and with these preseason games against a storied and successful program in the Perth Wildcats, we’re excited to continue to showcase some of the best young prospects and top talent from around the globe,” G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim said. “If last year’s games are any indication, this will be another competitive and electrifying preseason.”

FILE - Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta applauds fans at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Chelsea, at the Gtech Community stadium, in London, England, Oct. 19, 2022. Cesar Azpilicueta has ended his 11-year spell at Chelsea. He won nine trophies with the London club and was described by Chelsea as a warrior and a champion. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)
Cesar Azpilicueta leaves Chelsea after 11 years and 9 trophies with EPL club
Cesar Azpilicueta has ended his 11-year spell at Chelsea. He won nine trophies with the London club and was described by Chelsea as a warrior and a champion.
New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart, right, drives to basket during the third quarter of a WNBA basketball game against the Phoenix Mercury, Sunday, June 18, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Stewart and Collier plan to start a new women’s league to play in WNBA offseason
WNBA stars Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier are starting a new women’s basketball league to give top players another option to play in the U.S. in the offseason once the league’s prioritization rules go into effect next year.
A camera operator who was injured on a throwing error by Baltimore Orioles third baseman Gunnar Henderson gestures to the crowd as he is carted off the field during the fifth inning of the Orioles' baseball game against the New York Yankees on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Cameraman injured at Yankee Stadium by wild throw has an orbital fracture
A cameraman hit in the head by an errant throw Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium has an orbital fracture and is home resting, the YES Network said in a statement Thursday.
FILE -New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin (1) drives against Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the first half of Game 1 in the NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series, Sunday, April 30, 2023, in New York. The New York Knicks are trading Obi Toppin to the Indiana Pacers, dealing away a former lottery pick was loved by fans but never as much by coach Tom Thibodeau, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
Pacers welcome Brown to town, formally announce 5-year max deal to keep Haliburton
The Indiana Pacers have formally announced All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton agreed to a five-year max contract that could reach a franchise record $260 million.

Wembanyama and Henderson went head-to-head twice last October in Henderson, Nevada, the Las Vegas suburb where the Ignite play their home games. Wembanyama became the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft by San Antonio; Henderson went No. 3 in the draft to the Portland Trail Blazers. Those games last fall brought scouts from all 30 NBA teams, plus generated global media attention.

Ignite has produced 10 NBA draft picks in the past three seasons, the most of any team, including four top-10 selections with more likely coming. Lottery hopefuls and McDonald’s All-Americans Matas Buzelis and Ron Holland are on the Ignite roster for this coming season.

Another likely first-round pick in the 2024 draft is Perth standout Alexandre Sarr — whose brother is Oklahoma City’s Olivier Sarr.

The team from Western Australia is the most successful club in NBL history, with 10 championships and 16 Grand Finals appearances. Former NBA player and three-time NBL MVP Bryce Cotton is also on Perth’s current roster, as is Keanu Pinder — who is playing in Summer League at Las Vegas with the Phoenix Suns.

“We are thrilled to have been invited to travel to Las Vegas in early September to compete in a two-game series against G League Ignite,” Perth general manager Danny Mills said. “Taking our team and the organization to play on a global stage is an integral part of our long-term strategy as a club.”

