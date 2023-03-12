Gabriel Jesus back for Arsenal after injury during World Cup

Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus runs during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Arsenal at Craven Cottage stadium in London, Sunday, March 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

LONDON (AP) — Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus has played for Arsenal for the first time since sustaining an injury during the World Cup.

Jesus came on as a 77th-minute substitute in Arsenal’s 3-0 win at Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday.

It was his first appearance since undergoing surgery on a medial collateral ligament injury on Dec. 6.

Arsenal has hardly suffered in his absence, with the team still first in the Premier League and five points clear of Manchester City.

Jesus joined from City in the offseason for 45 million pounds ($54 million).

