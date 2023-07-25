FILE - White House Chef Tafari Campbell smiles Nov. 6, 2008, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Campbell, an employee of former President Barack Obama, has drowned near the couple’s home on Martha’s Vineyard. Massachusetts State Police confirmed that the paddleboarder whose body was recovered from Edgartown Great Pond on Monday, July 24, 2023 was Tafari Campbell, of Dumfries, Virginia. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, file)
LA Galaxy's Leagues Cup match with Club León rescheduled for Wednesday after plane problem

 
CARSON, Calif. (AP) — The LA Galaxy’s Leagues Cup match with Club León has been pushed back one day to Wednesday night after the Mexican club had mechanical problems with its charter aircraft.

The Leagues Cup announced the decision Monday night, saying León’s preparations for the match were “significantly impacted” by the unspecified plane problem.

The Galaxy and León were scheduled to meet Tuesday night at the Galaxy’s Dignity Health Sports Park in suburban Los Angeles. The match is the clubs’ opener in the Leagues Cup, a summer tournament featuring every team in Major League Soccer and Liga MX.

CHICAGO (AP) — Just four players who appeared for the U.S. at last year’s World Cup are on a largely junior varsity roster announced Monday for the CONCACAF Gold Cup, including just one regular starter: goalkeeper Matt Turner.

All ticketholders can attend the match on Wednesday, the Galaxy confirmed.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports