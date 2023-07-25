LA Galaxy’s Leagues Cup match with Club León rescheduled for Wednesday after plane problem
CARSON, Calif. (AP) — The LA Galaxy’s Leagues Cup match with Club León has been pushed back one day to Wednesday night after the Mexican club had mechanical problems with its charter aircraft.
The Leagues Cup announced the decision Monday night, saying León’s preparations for the match were “significantly impacted” by the unspecified plane problem.
The Galaxy and León were scheduled to meet Tuesday night at the Galaxy’s Dignity Health Sports Park in suburban Los Angeles. The match is the clubs’ opener in the Leagues Cup, a summer tournament featuring every team in Major League Soccer and Liga MX.
All ticketholders can attend the match on Wednesday, the Galaxy confirmed.
