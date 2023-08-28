Trump trial date set
Tropical Storm Idalia
Jacksonville racist attack
Back to school
Historic Simone Biles win
Sports

New tool will allow college athletes to report gambling suspicions to a sports wagering monitor

FILE - Iowa State takes on Iowa in a sellout crowd of 61,500 people at Jack Trice Stadium during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. A digital platform where college athletes can anonymously alert their administrations to improper or illegal conduct by coaches, teammates or others is expanding to allow them to report gambling activity they’re aware of or witnessed to sports wagering integrity investigators. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney, File)

FILE - Iowa State takes on Iowa in a sellout crowd of 61,500 people at Jack Trice Stadium during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. A digital platform where college athletes can anonymously alert their administrations to improper or illegal conduct by coaches, teammates or others is expanding to allow them to report gambling activity they’re aware of or witnessed to sports wagering integrity investigators. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney, File)

By The Associated Press
 
Share

A digital platform where college athletes can alert their administrations anonymously to improper or illegal conduct by coaches, teammates or others is expanding to allow them to report suspected gambling activity.

RealResponse’s partnership with U.S. Integrity, which monitors sports wagering trends in real time to detect irregularities, will come at no additional cost to some 150 athletic departments that are clients.

The service builds on a tip hotline U.S. Integrity and RealResponse unveiled in May and will give college athletic administrators a direct line to investigators.

A state investigation into illegal sports wagering at Iowa and Iowa State has led to criminal charges being filed against about a dozen athletes. The Alabama baseball coach, Brian Bohannon, was fired in May after being linked to suspicious gambling activity on a Crimson Tide game.

Other news
FILE - Navy quarterback Tai Lavatai drops back to pass against Tulsa during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Oct. 8, 2022, in Annapolis, Md. Notre Dame will face Navy in Dublin, Ireland, for their season opener on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. Navy plans to use two quarterbacks against the Irish, with the starter a tossup between sophomore Blake Horvath and senior Lavatai. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
Hartman’s impressive debut has No. 13 Notre Dame thinking big after win over Navy
FILE - Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham speaks at NCAA college football Pac-12 media day Friday, July 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. Arizona State opens their season at home against Southern Utah on Aug. 31. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier, File)
Arizona State imposes 1-year bowl ban for potential violations under Edwards
FILE - BYU running back Hinckley Ropati (7) heads to the end zone on a 43-yard touchdown against Stanford during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Nov. 26, 2022. With Texas and Oklahoma going into their final season in the Big 12, the conference is bigger than ever with 14 teams, including BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF making their league debuts. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez, File)
BYU charted its path to the Big 12 through independence

Iowa State is a RealResponse client, spokesman Nick Joos said. Iowa is not a client but has a relationship with U.S. Integrity through the Big Ten Conference, spokesman Matthew Weitzel said.

RealResponse founder David Chadwick said a college athlete will be able go to his or her existing RealResponse webpage and report suspected misuse of insider information, potential game manipulation and physical threats related to gambling, among other things.

When a report comes in, administrators can request U.S. Integrity investigators to assess, verify and route the report to appropriate authorities.

Though RealResponse also works with professional sports organizations and national sport governing bodies to provide athletes, coaches and staff a way to report bad actors anonymously, the gambling reporting tool linked with U.S. Integrity currently is offered only to colleges.

As part of the RealResponse partnership with U.S. Integrity, the public also can report gambling-related issues through school athletic websites.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll