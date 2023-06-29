FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, applauds Col. Gen. Sergei Surovikin during an awards ceremony for troops who fought in Syria, in the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, Dec. 28, 2017. Russia’s president has succeeded in exiling Wagner mercenary head Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led a brief mutiny last week, but the fate of several top generals is still unclear. There were unconfirmed reports that one of them with ties to Prigozhin has been arrested and another was mysteriously absent from several events attended by President Vladimir Putin and embattled Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Sports

Barcelona signs American teenager Gamero for women’s ‘B’ team

 
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona has signed American teenager Onyeka Gamero for its women’s “B” team, calling her one of the most promising prospects in women’s soccer in the United States.

The 17-year-old forward also has Spanish citizenship because of her father, and has Nigerian origins through her mother.

Gamero has played for the youth squads of the U.S. national team and was with Beach FC in California.

Barcelona on Thursday said it also signed 16-year-old Norwegian forward Martine Fenger for its youth team. She has played for Norway’s youth squads and was at Kolbotn FC.

Both players will reside in Barcelona’s youth academy.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports