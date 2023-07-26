Gap taps Mattel executive as its next president and CEO. The appointment caps a yearlong search

Actor Kevin Spacey walks outside Southwark Crown Court in London, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. The Jury continues deliberations in the trial of Kevin Spacey. The Hollywood star, 63, denies nine charges including sexual assault, which are alleged to have been committed between 2001 and 2013. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Kevin Spacey acquitted
In this image provide by NOAA, the sun shines on coral showing sign of bleaching at Cheeca Rocks off the coast of Islamorada, Fla., on July 23, 2023. Scientists have seen devastating effects from prolonged hot water surrounding Florida — coral bleaching and some death. (Andrew Ibarra/NOAA via AP)
Water in Florida hits hot tub temperatures
Smoke rises from a construction crane that caught fire in Manhattan, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in New York. The crane lost its long arm, which smashed against a nearby building, dangled and then plummeted to the street as people ran for their lives on the sidewalk below. Some people suffered minor injuries, but no one died, according to Mayor Eric Adams .(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Construction crane catches fire in New York
FILE - NatWest Chief Executive Officer Alison Rose at NatWest's headquarters in London, on March 21, 2023 where she hosted the inaugural meeting of her new Business Taskforce for Early Childhood. The chief executive of one of NatWest, one of Britain's biggest banks, left her job on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 after discussing personal details of a client, the populist politician Nigel Farage, with a journalist. (Daniel Leal/Pool Photo via AP, File)
UK bank CEO ousted
United States' Lindsey Horan (10), Megan Rapinoe (15) and Sophia Smith top, celebrate after Horan scored their third goal during the second half of the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and Vietnam at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
US vs. Dutch in Women’s World Cup
Gap taps Mattel executive as its next president and CEO. The appointment caps a yearlong search

FILE - Richard Dickson, president and chief operating officer of Mattel Inc., stands for a photo on Mattel's showroom floor at Toy Fair, in New York, Feb. 18, 2017. Gap Inc. said Wednesday, July 26, 2023, that it has tapped Dickson, who re-energized Barbie and Hot Wheels, to be its next president and CEO. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)
By ANNE D’INNOCENZIO
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Gap has tapped a top Mattel executive who re-energized Barbie and Hot Wheels to be its next president and CEO.

The San Francisco-based chain, which operates stores under its namesake as well as Old Navy, Banana Republic and Athleta, said Wednesday that Richard Dickson will join Gap Inc. on Aug. 22 from his most recent role as president and chief operating officer of toy giant Mattel. In a separate announcement, Mattel, based in El Segundo, California, said that Dickson will depart Aug. 3.

Gap’s CEO spot had been vacant since Sonia Syngal left last July. Dickson has been a board member of Gap since November.

Other news
FILE - The Mattel logo is seen, April 26, 2018, at the TTPM 2018 Spring Showcase in New York. Toy maker Mattel is renewing its licensing deal with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Mattel renews licensing deal with Warner Bros. Discovery
Toy maker Mattel is renewing its licensing deal with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products.
FILE - Barbie cocktails are prepared for guests at the opening ceremony of Barbie Shanghai flagship store, March 6, 2009, in Shanghai, China. The color pink has long been associated with the Barbie brand — she even has her own Pantone color. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)
From Barbie to millennial pink, the cultural phenomenon behind the color that sells
The release of “Barbie” is upon us, and the color pink is nearly inescapable. It’s a color that has commanded fascination for generations, each shade and hue with its own connotation.
An outfit that is part of the Balmain x Barbie collection is seen on display at Neiman Marcus in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. The store launched its exclusive Barbie collaboration with Balmain last year and sold out of many items in the first few days. Based on the success of last year’s collaboration and the current Barbiecore cultural phenomenon, it has reissued the collection on Monday. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
Awash in pink, everyone wants a piece of the ‘Barbie’ movie marketing mania
Pink sauce on that Burger King burger? What about “Barbie-fying” your pet with sweaters and beds with Barbie motifs?
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
Movie Review: She’s Perfect Barbie. He’s Scene-Stealing Ken. Their life in plastic looks fantastic
She’s been Astronaut Barbie, Teacher Barbie, Doctor Barbie, President Barbie. And now after 64 years, we have live-action Movie Star Barbie.

The move comes as Gap, once an iconic purveyor of khakis and other casual wear in its heyday in the 1990s, has been struggling with a sales slump for years despite numerous initiatives to fix the business through a revolving list of executives. The pandemic and surging supply chain costs exacerbated financial conditions at The Gap, in addition to other disruptions. In April, Gap announced it was laying off 1,800 corporate workers, roughly three times the number of headquarters jobs it cut last fall, as the struggling chain cuts costs in a bid to become more nimble.

Gap’s Chairman Bobbie Martin, who served as interim CEO, noted that Dickson is “destined for this role at this moment” after a deliberate and thoughtful search.

“His experience as a proven transformational brand builder and belief in the power of inclusivity, make him a perfect fit for Gap Inc., " he said in a statement.

Martin will remain chairman of the board to ensure a smooth transition, Gap said.

Under Dickson’s leadership, Mattel developed and launched a brand-building approach that has been critical in growing Mattel’s power brands, particularly with the Barbie franchise. Barbie dolls have regained popularity as the company diversified the lineup with more skin tones and versions with prosthetic legs, wheelchairs and hearing aids.

Prior to Mattel, Dickson was president and CEO of branded businesses for The Jones Group, where he led global design and development, including marketing and merchandising, wholesale, retail, and e-commerce, and acquired and developed new brands. Dickson also co-founded Gloss.com, the first online retailer dedicated to high-end cosmetics, and served as an executive at Bloomingdale’s.

Gap’s shares rose more than 6%, or 60 cents, to $9.81, while Mattel’s shares fell close to 1%, or 15 cents, to $21.02 in morning trading.

Follow Anne D’Innocenzio: http://twitter.com/ADInnocenzio