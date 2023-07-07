This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta unveiled the app to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Texas Rangers have 5 All-Star starters after García added along with Baltimore’s Hays

Texas Rangers' Adolis Garcia jogs around the bases after hitting a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh inning in a baseball game against the Houston Astros in Arlington, Texas, Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Emil T. Lippe)
Texas Rangers’ Adolis Garcia jogs around the bases after hitting a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh inning in a baseball game against the Houston Astros in Arlington, Texas, Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Emil T. Lippe)

Baltimore Orioles' Austin Hays runs home while scoring on a bases loaded triple by Gunnar Henderson in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Baltimore. Orioles' Anthony Santander and Ryan O'Hearn also scored on the triple. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Baltimore Orioles’ Austin Hays runs home while scoring on a bases loaded triple by Gunnar Henderson in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Baltimore. Orioles’ Anthony Santander and Ryan O’Hearn also scored on the triple. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

NEW YORK (AP) — Texas will become the first team in 47 years to have five position players start in the All-Star Game after the Rangers’ Adolis García and the Baltimore Orioles Austin Hays were picked Friday to join the American League lineup as injury replacements.

The pair take over from the New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge and the Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout.

García joins Rangers catcher Jonah Heim, second baseman Marcus Semien, shortstop Corey Seager and third baseman Josh Jung in the AL lineup for Tuesday’s game at Seattle. The non-Rangers are Tampa Bay first baseman Yandy Díaz and outfielder Randy Arozarena, Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani and Hays.

The only other teams with five position players to start the All-Star Game were the 1939 Yankees and the 1956, 1957 and 1976 Reds.

Judge hasn’t played since tearing a ligament in his right big toe on June 3 while crashing into a fence while making a catch at Dodger Stadium. Trout broke his left wrist fouling off a pitch on Monday and had surgery Wednesday.

