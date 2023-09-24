Russia - Ukraine war
East Carolina blanks Gardner-Webb 44-0 for first shutout in 23 years

 
GREENVIEW, N.C. (AP) — Rahjai Harris had rushing and receiving touchdowns and East Carolina picked up its first win of the season, beating Gardner-Webb 44-0 on Saturday night for the Pirates’ first shutout in 23 years.

East Carolina’s last shutout came in a 38-0 win over Duke on Sept. 2, 2000.

ECU (1-3) scored on four straight possessions in the first half, including three TDs, the final one on Mason Garcia’s 2-yard rush. That score came not long after a fumbled kickoff, one of three Bulldogs (1-3) turnovers in the first half.

Harris scored East Carolina’s first two touchdowns, the first on an 11-yard pass from Alex Flinn and the other on a 2-yard run. Andrew Conrad added a 44-yard field goal in building the 23-0 halftime lead.

Kamarro Edmonds added a pair of rushing touchdowns and Javious Bond one in the second half.

ECU outgained Gardner-Webb 366-107 and took advantage of five Bulldogs fumbles.

Early in the second half, Bulldogs middle linebacker Honus Wagner was taken off the field on a stretcher with an undisclosed injury. The entire Gardner-Webb team came onto the field before Wagner was taken off.

