Ken Paxton impeachment
Storm Lee
Jann Wenner comments
Rosh Hashana
Hispanic Heritage Month
Sports

Lowery’s 50-yard FG lifts Tennessee State over Gardner-Webb 27-25

 
Share

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — James Lowery kicked a 50-yard field goal with 9 seconds remaining to rally Tennessee State to a 27-25 victory over Gardner-Webb on Saturday night.

Lowery’s kick came after Matthew Caldwell caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Narii Gaither to give Gardner-Webb a 25-24 lead with 4:50 left to play in the Big South-OVC Association opener.

Gardner-Webb (1-2) went 49 yards on its opening drive, grabbing the lead on Gaither’s 1-yard run. Tennessee State (2-1) pulled even on Deveon Bryant’s 24-yard touchdown run late in the quarter.

Caldwell connected with Darius Hough for a 28-yard touchdown and a 14-7 lead for the Runnin’ Bulldogs with 9:51 left before halftime. Draylen Ellis answered with a 55-yard scoring strike to Da’Shon Davis at the 1:39 mark to tie it at 14-all. Jay Billingsley kicked a 48-yard field goal with 3 seconds left to give Gardner-Webb a 17-14 lead at intermission.

Other news
Miami (Ohio) players and coaches celebrate after a defensive back Yahsyn McKee intercepts the ball in the end zone during overtime of an NCAA college football game against Cincinnati, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Miami of Ohio defeats Cincinnati 31-24 in OT, breaking a 16-game losing streak in the series
Syracuse running back LeQuint Allen Jr. (1) is tackled by Purdue defenders during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.(AP Photo/AJ Mast)
QB Shrader’s 4 TD runs lead Syracuse over Purdue 35-20
West Virginia quarterback Nicco Marchiol (8) hands off to C.J. Donaldson (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Chris Jackson)
CJ Donaldson, Garrett Greene hurt in West Virginia’s 17-6 win over Pittsburgh in ‘Backyard Brawl’

Jalen Rouse scored on a 7-yard run midway through the third quarter to put Tennessee State up 21-17. Rouse was tackled in the end zone on the Tigers’ next possession for a safety, cutting their lead to two heading to the final period.

Lowery booted a 49-yard field goal to push the Tigers’ lead to five. Gaither, a running back, passed 16 yards to Caldwell for a touchdown and a 25-24 lead after the two-point conversion failed.

Tennessee State’s winning drive started at its own 5-yard line.

Ellis completed 16 of 28 passes for 154 yards with one interception for the Tigers.

Caldwell totaled 219 yards on 20-of-49 passing for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Gaither carried 17 times for 152 yards.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll