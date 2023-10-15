Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo leaves game with back injury against Patriots
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, center, is hauled down by New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, center, greets teammate wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo injured his back in Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots and was ruled out for the second half.
Veteran Brian Hoyer took his place. Rookie Aidan O’Connell is the emergency quarterback should Hoyer also get injured.
Garoppolo played the entire first half as the Raiders took a 13-3 lead. He was 14 of 22 for 162 yards with a touchdown and interception.
