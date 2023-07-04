Joey Chestnut celebrates after winning his 16th championship title during the 2023 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in the Coney Island section of the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, July. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Garver's 3-run HR, Dunning's solid start carry AL West-leading Rangers over Red Sox, 6-2

Texas Rangers' Mitch Garver, center left, celebrates his three-run home run that also drove in Nathaniel Lowe (30) and Ezequiel Duran (20) as Boston Red Sox's Connor Wong looks away during the second inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Texas Rangers' Josh Jung runs on his RBI double during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Fans wait out a rain delay during the eighth inning of a baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Texas Rangers, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
A young fan waits out a rain delay during the eighth inning of a baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Texas Rangers, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Boston Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida follows through on his single in front of Texas Rangers' Mitch Garver during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Boston Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida, right, scores against Texas Rangers' Mitch Garver on a single by Justin Turner during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
By KEN POWTAK
 
BOSTON (AP) — Mitch Garver hit a three-run homer, Dane Dunning pitched six solid innings and the AL West-leading Texas Rangers had a rain-delayed 6-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday.

Robbie Grossman and Josh Jung each added an RBI double for the Rangers, who won for just the second time in six games. Garver also had a bases-loaded walk.

“Dane, he’s been good all year,” Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said. “I don’t know what else to say about him.”

Jarren Duran had a triple and double, and Justin Turner an RBI single for Boston, which had its three-game winning streak halted.

The game was delayed for 1 hour, 47 minutes.

With a light rain falling early in the game and turning heavier in the middle innings until the umpires called for the tarp with the Red Sox batting in the eighth, the 28-year-old Dunning (8-1) kept Boston’s offense in check, giving up a run and six hits with four strikeouts and a walk.

“Going into the season, I was just more or less trying for a starting spot, but obviously things just didn’t work out,” said Dunning, who lowered his ERA to 2.61 after moving into the rotation when Jacob deGrom was lost for the season and needed surgery for a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.

Garver’s homer into the center-field bleachers off reliever Kaleb Ort (1-2) moved the Rangers ahead 3-1 in the second following singles by Nathaniel Lowe and Ezequiel Duran.

“I saw Jarren (Duran) out there running and he backed off like it was going to hit the wall,” Garver said of his shot. “With two runners on, I can’t pass the runner on first. I was kind of just coasting.”

Will Smith got Alex Verdugo to pop out with two runners on for the final out, recording his 15th save.

Boston had moved in front when Duran tripled into the triangle in center and scored on Verdugo’s grounder to short.

“It was four runs in six innings,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said of his team using an opener. “That’s the way we look at it. ... It just happened that today we got a lot of hits and didn’t score many runs.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: Placed LHP Andrew Heaney on the paternity list. Bochy said the team was trying to decide if he’ll make his next scheduled start on Friday or be pushed to Saturday. … Bochy acknowledged that lefty Martín Pérez’s velocity was down a bit in his most recent start. “If it’s down again, then you have a little concern,” the manager said. “He’s healthy. There’s nothing going on with him.”

Red Sox: Placed right-hander Garrett Whitlock on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation and lefty James Paxton went on the paternity list. … Right-handed reliever John Schreiber (IL, right shoulder) threw an on-field BP session, with infielder Trevor Story (right elbow surgery) one of the batters.

NICE TOUCH

Former Red Sox and current Rangers pitcher Nathan Eovaldi caught a ceremonial first pitch from Boston bullpen catcher Mani Martinez, who recently became a U.S. citizen.

GO GET IT

Right fielder Verdugo made a lengthy run to grab Adolis García’s drive in front of the Pesky Pole.

HE’LL GET A SHOT

Bochy said Eovaldi (10-3, 2.64 ERA) will start the series finale on Thursday night.

“I’m definitely excited,” Eovaldi said, standing on the field behind home plate about 90 minutes before the game.

The Red Sox had a video tribute for him after the first inning and he stepped out from the dugout, smiling and waving his cap to the crowd that gave him a nice ovation.

UP NEXT

Rangers RHP Jon Gray (6-4, 3.21 ERA) is set to face Boston righty Brayan Bello (5-5, 3.06) Wednesday in the second game of the three-game series.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports