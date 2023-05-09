May 9, 2023 GMT
Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Southern Maryland
|7
|2
|.778
|—
|York
|6
|3
|.667
|1
|Long Island
|5
|4
|.556
|2
|Lancaster
|2
|7
|.222
|5
|Staten Island
|1
|6
|.143
|5
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|High Point
|7
|1
|.875
|—
|Lexington
|7
|2
|.778
|½
|Gastonia
|6
|3
|.667
|1½
|Charleston
|1
|6
|.143
|5½
|Frederick
|0
|8
|.000
|7
___
|Sunday's Games
Lexington 7, Lancaster 6
Long Island 6, Gastonia 4
York 10, Staten Island 5
Southern Maryland 11, Charleston 7
High Point 3, Frederick 2
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Southern Maryland at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.
Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.
Lancaster at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Frederick at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
High Point at Lexington, 10:15 a.m.
Lancaster at Charleston, 10:35 a.m.
Frederick at Gastonia, 11:35 a.m.
Southern Maryland at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.
Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.
Frederick at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Long Island at York, 11 a.m.
Frederick at Gastonia, 11:35 a.m.
Southern Maryland at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.
Lancaster at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.