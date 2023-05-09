AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

Atlantic League Glance

By The Associated PressMay 9, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Southern Maryland72.778
York63.6671
Long Island54.5562
Lancaster27.2225
Staten Island16.1435

South Division
WLPct.GB
High Point71.875
Lexington72.778½
Gastonia63.667
Charleston16.143
Frederick08.0007

___

Sunday's Games

Lexington 7, Lancaster 6

Long Island 6, Gastonia 4

York 10, Staten Island 5

Southern Maryland 11, Charleston 7

High Point 3, Frederick 2

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Southern Maryland at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.

Lancaster at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Frederick at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

High Point at Lexington, 10:15 a.m.

Lancaster at Charleston, 10:35 a.m.

Frederick at Gastonia, 11:35 a.m.

Southern Maryland at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.

Frederick at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Long Island at York, 11 a.m.

Frederick at Gastonia, 11:35 a.m.

Southern Maryland at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Lancaster at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.