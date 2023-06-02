June 2, 2023 GMT
Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Southern Maryland
|16
|12
|.571
|—
|Long Island
|17
|13
|.567
|—
|York
|17
|13
|.567
|—
|Staten Island
|11
|17
|.393
|5
|Lancaster
|9
|18
|.333
|6½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|High Point
|22
|9
|.733
|—
|Gastonia
|21
|9
|.690
|½
|Lexington
|16
|15
|.516
|6
|Frederick
|10
|20
|.333
|11½
|Charleston
|8
|21
|.276
|13
___
|Wednesday's Games
Charleston 13, Lexington 7, 1st Game
Lexington 3, Charleston 2, 2nd Game
York 8, Long Island 7
Gastonia 14, High Point 10
Frederick 12, Staten Island 6
|Thursday's Games
York 18, Long Island 3
Gastonia 7, High Point 4
Frederick 7, Staten Island 6
|Friday's Games
Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Frederick at York, 6:30 p.m.
Charleston at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Lexington at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Southern Maryland at Staten Island, 4 p.m.
Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Frederick at York, 6:30 p.m.
Charleston at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Lexington at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.