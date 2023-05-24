The Associated PressMay 24, 2023 GMT
Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|14
|8
|.636
|—
|Southern Maryland
|14
|8
|.636
|—
|York
|10
|12
|.455
|4
|Staten Island
|7
|13
|.350
|6
|Lancaster
|7
|16
|.304
|7½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|High Point
|18
|6
|.727
|—
|Gastonia
|16
|6
|.714
|1
|Lexington
|10
|12
|.476
|7
|Frederick
|8
|15
|.364
|9½
|Charleston
|6
|14
|.263
|10
___
|Tuesday's Games
Long Island 9, Staten Island 3
Southern Maryland 14, York 2
Charleston 3, Lexington 2
High Point 2, Lancaster 1, game 1
High Point 4, Lancaster 2, game 2
Gastonia 6, Frederick 0
|Wednesday's Games
Lexington at Charleston, 10:35 a.m.
Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.
Long Island at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.
Lancaster at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at Frederick, 7 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Long Island at Staten Island, 11 a.m.
Southern Maryland at York, 11 a.m.
Gastonia at Frederick, 11 a.m.
Lexington at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
|Friday's Games
York at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.
Staten Island at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.
High Point at Frederick, 7 p.m.