Atlantic League Glance

The Associated PressMay 24, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Long Island148.636
Southern Maryland148.636
York1012.4554
Staten Island713.3506
Lancaster716.304

South Division
WLPct.GB
High Point186.727
Gastonia166.7141
Lexington1012.4767
Frederick815.364
Charleston614.26310

___

Tuesday's Games

Long Island 9, Staten Island 3

Southern Maryland 14, York 2

Charleston 3, Lexington 2

High Point 2, Lancaster 1, game 1

High Point 4, Lancaster 2, game 2

Gastonia 6, Frederick 0

Wednesday's Games

Lexington at Charleston, 10:35 a.m.

Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Lancaster at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at Frederick, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Long Island at Staten Island, 11 a.m.

Southern Maryland at York, 11 a.m.

Gastonia at Frederick, 11 a.m.

Lexington at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Friday's Games

York at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.

High Point at Frederick, 7 p.m.

