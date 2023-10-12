Gators, Mertz looking for back-to-back SEC victories at South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Florida (4-2, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) at South Carolina (2-3, 1-2), Saturday at 3:30 p.m. (SEC Network)

Line: South Carolina by 2 1-2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Florida leads 30-10-3.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Gators, ranked earlier in the season after defeating Tennessee, hope to win consecutive SEC games for the first time since last season. The Gamecocks need a win if they hope if they hope to contend for the postseason and to build on their eight-win season from a year ago.

KEY MATCHUP

South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler against Florida’s stellar secondary. When the Gamecocks have had success this season, it’s Rattler and the passing game that have led the way. Rattler has completed 67 percent of his throws and has 12 TDs despite getting sacked 22 times. The Gators lead the SEC in fewest yards given up through the air (144 a game) and are tied for fewest passing TDs allowed (4).

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Florida: RB Trevor Etienne. The Gators sophomore had a breakout game in a win over South Carolina a year ago with 100 yards rushing including an 85-yard TD run. The Gamecocks have likely had enough of the Etienne family. Trevor’s brother, Travis, accounted for 248 yards and five TDs in three games for Clemson — all wins — vs. rival South Carolina.

South Carolina: WR Xavier Legette. The fifth-year player has been one of the SEC’s biggest surprises this season with 32 catches for 606 yards. Legette has also had three touchdown receptions.

FACTS & FIGURES

Florida has lost four of its past six games at South Carolina, including a 40-17 defeat two years ago in the debut seasons of Gators coach Billy Napier and Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer. ... Napier has plenty of connections to the Palmetto State. He played quarterback at FCS school Furman, then got his first assistant job at South Carolina State. He joined Clemson’s staff in 2006 and served as offensive coordinator with the Tigers for two seasons (2009-10). ... Florida quarterback Graham Mertz has completed 70 percent or more of his passes in each of his first six starts with the Gators. He’s the only Florida passer to accomplish that over the past 20 seasons. ...Rattler has completed 36 of 41 passes (87.8%) for 393 yards and two TDs in his five first quarters this season. ... Gamecocks tailback Mario Anderson, who transferred from Division II Newberry, had 101 rushing in a loss at Tennessee last time out. It was the team’s first game with over 100 yards on the ground.

