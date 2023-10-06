Colorado funeral home
Powerball
Dick Butkus
Russia-Ukraine war
‘Nones’ on the rise
World News

Rocket perfume, anyone? A Gaza vendor sells scents in bottles shaped like rockets fired at Israel

Belal Abu Saraya arranges perfume containers representing rockets used against Israel in a perfume store against Israel in past conflicts at his shop in Gaza City on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)
1 of 5 | 

Belal Abu Saraya arranges perfume containers representing rockets used against Israel in a perfume store against Israel in past conflicts at his shop in Gaza City on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)
Belal Abu Saraya arranges perfume containers representing rockets used against Israel in a perfume store against Israel in past conflicts at his shop in Gaza City on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)
2 of 5 | 

Belal Abu Saraya arranges perfume containers representing rockets used against Israel in a perfume store against Israel in past conflicts at his shop in Gaza City on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)
Belal Abu Saraya arranges perfume containers representing rockets used against Israel in a perfume store against Israel in past conflicts at his shop in Gaza City on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)
3 of 5 | 

Belal Abu Saraya arranges perfume containers representing rockets used against Israel in a perfume store against Israel in past conflicts at his shop in Gaza City on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)
Belal Abu Saraya poses with a perfume container representing rockets used against Israel in a perfume store against Israel in past conflicts at his shop in Gaza City on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)
4 of 5 | 

Belal Abu Saraya poses with a perfume container representing rockets used against Israel in a perfume store against Israel in past conflicts at his shop in Gaza City on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)
Belal Abu Saraya fills a perfume container representing rockets used against Israel in a perfume store against Israel in past conflicts at his shop in Gaza City on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)
5 of 5 | 

Belal Abu Saraya fills a perfume container representing rockets used against Israel in a perfume store against Israel in past conflicts at his shop in Gaza City on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)
By ISSAM ADWAN
 
Share

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — In Gaza, a perfume vendor has found an unusual way to show his defiance of the Israeli blockade of the coastal territory. Rocket-shaped vials line the fragrant shelves of his Hijaz perfume shop in the Al-Saha market of Gaza City.

Customers seeking a new fragrance can choose a “KN-103” scent, or perhaps spring for a “Buraq-100” — it depends which militant group’s rocket they’d like to display in their boudoir.

Shopkeeper Hamza Abu Saraya, the owner of the popular perfumery in the besieged Gaza Strip, said he first came up with idea to design perfume bottles shaped like militant rockets during the Israel-Gaza war in 2021 — the fourth since the militant group Hamas seized control of the area in 2007.

The war involved exchanges of airstrikes and rocket attacks between Israel and Palestinian militant groups in Gaza, leaving over 250 Palestinians dead. Thirteen people were killed in Israel. Militant groups in Gaza including Hamas and Islamic Jihad fired hundreds of rockets at Israel.

Other news
This image released by Israel Police shows two ancient Roman statues toppled at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. Israeli police have arrested an American tourist at the museum after he hurled works of art to the floor, defacing two second-century Roman statues. The vandalism late Thursday raised questions about the safety of Israel's priceless collections and stirred concern about a rise in attacks on cultural heritage in Jerusalem. (Israel Police via AP)
An American tourist is arrested for smashing ancient Roman statues at a museum in Israel
FILE - Ethnic Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh travel on a truck on their way to Kornidzor, Armenia, on Sept. 26, 2023. Israel has quietly helped fuel Azerbaijan’s campaign to recapture Nagorno-Karabakh, officials and experts say, supplying powerful weapons to Azerbaijan ahead of its lightening offensive last month that brought the Armenian enclave in its territory back under its control.(Stepan Poghosyan, Photolure photo via AP, File)
Israeli arms quietly helped Azerbaijan retake Nagorno-Karabakh, to the dismay of region’s Armenians
Tamar Shabtai poses for a photo at her home in Mevaseret Zion near Jerusalem, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. Shabtai, 29, who grew up in a religious neighborhood in Jerusalem, is among the thousands of young people who leave Israel's ultra-Orthodox community each year. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
Israel is perennially swept up in religious conflict. Yet many of its citizens are secular

Israel and the EU consider both Hamas and Islamic Jihad — Iranian-backed organizations that oppose Israel’s existence — terrorist groups. Human rights groups have accused both Israel and the militants of committing war crimes during the fighting.

Upon entering the store, clouds of incense give way to rich, floral scents coming from the miniature iron rockets, each labeled with the name of the projectile they represent.

Tiny models of the rockets from each group are represented in the shop for roughly $13 each. Within each vial, perfumes imported from outside Gaza have been locally mixed by workers in the strip. Gaza does not have any homegrown perfume brands.

For many buyers, the act of purchasing these perfumes is seen as a symbol of supporting Palestinian efforts to oppose the Israeli blockade of Gaza and the occupation of the West Bank. Israel says the blockade is to prevent militants from arming themselves, but the Palestinians say the restrictions on movement in and out of Gaza, which have stifled the local economy, amount to collective punishment.

“I love resistance. It’s an art piece in my house,” said customer Islam Abu Hamdallah.