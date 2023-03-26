Laporte and Van Aert secure 1-2 at Gent-Wevelgem

France's Christophe Laporte, right, and Belgium's Wout Van Aert of the Jumbo Visma team cross the finish line to take first and second place in the Gent-Wevelgem cycling race in Wevelgem, Belgium, Sunday, March 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

France's Christophe Laporte, right, and Belgium's Wout Van Aert of the Jumbo Visma team cross the finish line to take first and second place in the Gent-Wevelgem cycling race in Wevelgem, Belgium, Sunday, March 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

WEVELGEM, Belgium (AP) — Christophe Laporte won the first one-day classic race of his career after the Frenchman and teammate Wout van Aert secured a 1-2 finish at Gent-Wevelgem for the Jumbo-Visma team on Sunday.

In heavy rain, the duo resisted the peloton’s chase in the 260.9-kilometer (162-mile) race through Belgium after a 50-kilometer breakaway they launched on a steep ascent.

Van Aert and Laporte celebrated together on their way to the finish line, with the 2021 winner happy to let Laporte take the win by a few centimeters.

“My gratitude to Wout is so great,” Laporte said. “That such a great champion puts his hand on his heart and grants me the victory is indescribable.”

Van Aert, who will be among the favorites at the Tour of Flanders next week, said he was more than happy to help Laporte triumph.

“He is such a great team player that it was an easy decision for me,” Van Aert said. ”“He is not only a colleague, but also a very good friend. I have not forgotten all that he has done for me in the past.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sep Vanmarcke, who rides for Israel-Premier Tech, won the sprint for third place, about two minutes behind.

Laporte became the fourth French rider to win the cobbled classic after Jacques Anquetil, Bernard Hinault and Philippe Gaumont.

Marlen Reusser of Switzerland won the women’s race ahead of Megan Jastrab of the United States and Dutch rider Maike van der Duin.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports