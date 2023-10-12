49ers’ George Kittle says a fine for his profane anti-Dallas T-shirt would be worth it

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — George Kittle is expecting a fine for wearing a profane T-shirt about the Dallas Cowboys but says the penalty will be more than worth it.

Kittle wore a T-shirt under his uniform last Sunday night that said “F Dallas” with the rest of the first word hidden by white tape. He exposed it to the national audience after a touchdown run in the fourth quarter by Jordan Mason.

Displaying a personal message can earn a fine of more than $10,000 under NFL rules. Kittle said Thursday he hadn’t heard from the league about any punishment but figures it’s coming.

“Probably get a fine,” he said. “Wore a personalized T-shirt. Maybe an inappropriate word. ... It is what it is. It’s a decision I made. If they want to fine me, they fine me.”

Kittle said he has no regrets about his decision and said it will be worth the penalty “100%. I’d do it again.”

The shirt was an homage to the rivalry between the teams in the 1990s when 49ers linebacker Gary Plummer wore a similar T-shirt during the 1994 NFC title game against Dallas that San Francisco won on the way to a Super Bowl title.

Kittle said he had gotten positive reaction on social media from some of the Niners players from that era and hopes to be able to talk with Plummer about it sometime soon.

The T-shirt predictably wasn’t as well received in Dallas, with edge rusher Micah Parsons responding to it on his podcast earlier this week.

“I just feel like he’s making it way more personal than it had to be,” Parsons said on “The Edge with Micah Parsons” podcast. “Kittle’s my guy, but I’m going to say this: Laugh now, cry later.

“We got something for that, just trust. If we see them again, just trust. ... You going to make it personal? We can make it personal.”

Kittle had three TD catches in the game before displaying the T-shirt as the 49ers beat Dallas 42-10.

Niners coach Kyle Shanahan downplayed the situation saying it was “Just Kittle.”

“WWE stuff, entertainment,” Shanahan said. “Not really much, just smiled at it.”

NOTES: LB Dre Greenlaw (hamstring) missed practice on Thursday. ... RB Elijah Mitchell (knee) was back at practice on a limited basis for the first time since missing two games. ... LG Aaron Banks (shoulder) was also limited.

