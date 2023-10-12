Israel-Hamas war
House speaker vote
Mona Lisa secret
Jada Pinkett Smith
Rena Sofer returns to ‘General Hospital’
U.S. News

Arrest made after 3 stabbed at Atlanta airport, including police officer

 
Share

ATLANTA (AP) — A woman was in custody after she allegedly stabbed three people Wednesday at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, police said.

Officers assigned to the airport encountered a woman armed with a knife outside of a security checkpoint walking toward the airport’s south terminal at about 4:45 p.m., police said in a statement on Facebook.

“Officers engaged the female, attempting to talk her into dropping the knife and working to restrict her movement and move travelers from the area,” according to the statement.

During the encounter, the woman stabbed another woman and then a police lieutenant as he tried to take her into custody. Another officer tackled and disarmed her before arresting her, police said.

Other news
In this photo provided by Gwinnett County Police, police investigate a vehicle after a body was found in another vehicle on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023 in Duluth, Ga. Five adults and a 15-year-old self-described as “Soldiers of Christ” religious group members were in custody Thursday, Sept. 14, on murder charges after a woman’s body was found in the trunk of a car parked outside a popular spa in Georgia. (Gwinnett County Police via AP)
7th charged after Korean woman’s body found in trunk, with 1 suspect saying he was a victim too
A building at Vermont State University's Castleton Campus in Castleton, Vt., is shown Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. Police were searching for a suspect who shot and killed a retired dean on a nearby rail trail last week. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke)
Vermont police release sketch of a person of interest in the killing of a retired college dean
FILE - Jacksonville Jaguars safety Sergio Brown speaks during an NFL event for kids, July 15, 2015, in south London. The former NFL player has been arrested in southern California nearly a month after the body of his 73-year-old mother was found behind her suburban Chicago home. San Diego County Jail records show Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, that Brown, 35, was booked into the facility Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 10, following a “fugitive arrest.” (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)
Ex-NFL player Sergio Brown arrested in Southern California in connection to mother’s slaying

Officers later learned the woman had stabbed a man before she entered the facility.

“The preliminary investigation indicates the female stabbed the driver of a taxi she was in, as it was pulling up to the airport,” according to the statement. “She then exited the taxi and walked into the airport where officers encountered her a short time later.”

Authorities said all the victims were alert, conscious and breathing and have been transported to a hospital for treatment. The suspect, whose name was not released, was not injured.

Investigators are working to determine what led to the stabbings.

Airport management said “there was minimal impact to airport operations.”