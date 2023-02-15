Missing Georgia woman found dead, sheriff says

CANTON, Ga. (AP) — A woman who was headed to a dinner party with friends over the weekend but vanished has been found dead.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office told news outlets that Laura Ann Linden, 65, texted friends at 6 p.m. on Feb. 11 that she was headed their way, but never made it.

Investigators asked for help in locating Linden. Late Tuesday, deputies said they got a call about a car that may have gone into Lake Arrowhead.

“A vehicle could not be observed but there was some evidence near the edge of the water that indicated a vehicle had possibly entered the lake,” a sheriff’s office spokesman said.

A vehicle was later recovered and Linden’s body was found inside the car. A cause of death has not been released.

.The sheriff’s office told news outlets it is investigating the incident, which is believed to be an accident with no foul play suspected.

The lake where the car was found was in the Lake Arrowhead community where Linden lived, authorities said.