Latest on Hurricane Hilary
American Airlines flight crackdown
In Maui, concerns of ‘climate gentrification’
Women’s World Cup
Sports

Smart names Beck the starting quarterback as No. 1 Georgia seeks 3rd straight title

FILE - Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) is shown in action against Charleston Southern during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Athens, Ga. Georgia opens their season at home against Tennessee-Martin on Sept. 2. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
1 of 2 | 

FILE - Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) is shown in action against Charleston Southern during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Athens, Ga. Georgia opens their season at home against Tennessee-Martin on Sept. 2. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
FILE - Georgia's quarterbacks Brock Vandagriff (12) and Carson Beck (15) warm up before the G - Day football game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Athens, Ga. Georgia opens their season at home against Tennessee-Martin on Sept. 2. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)
2 of 2 | 

FILE - Georgia’s quarterbacks Brock Vandagriff (12) and Carson Beck (15) warm up before the G - Day football game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Athens, Ga. Georgia opens their season at home against Tennessee-Martin on Sept. 2. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)
 
Share

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Carson Beck will open the season as No. 1 Georgia’s starting quarterback as the Bulldogs begin their quest for a third straight national championship.

Coach Kirby Smart named Beck the starter on Saturday, and the announcement was not a surprise. Beck was the top backup for Stetson Bennett in 2022 and ended spring practice atop Georgia’s depth chart.

“He’s done the best job,” Smart said of Beck, the junior who threw for 310 yards and four touchdowns last season. “We communicated that earlier in the week to the other quarterbacks, and we’ve kind of been operating that way. The other guys have done a tremendous job in terms of competing, and they’re going to continue to do that.”

Beck entered preseason practice as the favorite in the competition with Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton. Beck took advantage of his edge in experience over the other contenders.

Other news
Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell speaks during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days at Lucas Oil Stadium, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
No. 19 Badgers may have to open the season without center Jake Renfro and tight end Riley Nowakowski
FILE - Florida running back Cam Carroll, left, is tackled by Florida edge Kelby Collins during the first half of the NCAA college football team's annual Orange and Blue spring game Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. Carroll will miss the season after tearing a knee ligament during a scrimmage, coach Billy Napier said Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. Carroll, a sixth-year senior who transferred from Tulane, was expected to provide depth this fall behind Montrell Johnson and Trevor Etienne. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
Florida backup running back Cam Carroll is out for the season because of knee injury
FILE - A Longhorn Network flag is seen on a microphone prior to a news conference, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Now with Texas set to join the Southeastern Conference, the Longhorn Network is set to quietly fold into the SEC network, shuttering a pioneering effort that briefly rocked not just the Big 12, but college football. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Last rodeo for Longhorn Network, the Texas venture with ESPN that once rattled the Big 12

“We haven’t set anything in terms of who the second quarterback is or how those reps are going to be divvied up,” Smart said. “Carson is ahead of the other guys in terms of what he understands about the offense. I’ll be honest with you; I was really impressed with the other two quarterbacks throughout camp and how far they’ve come in terms of improvement.”

Bennett’s success will be difficult for Beck to match. Bennett was offensive MVP of both national championship game victories and a Heisman Trophy finalist last year.

Mike Bobo has taken over as Georgia’s new offensive coordinator after assisting last season under Todd Monken, the new Baltimore Ravens coordinator.

“Coach Bobo has done a great job with those guys, and they both made a lot of plays with their feet and done some good things,” Smart said. “Carson has been in this offense for a year over one of them and two years over Gunner, and he’s just ahead.”

Smart said Vandagriff and Stockton “will be able to go with the ones here in the next two weeks some and get more reps and figure out if we even have a two, who that’s going to be and how that’s going to go forward.”

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll