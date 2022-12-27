Citing structural problems, Georgia state park closes hotel

CORDELE, Ga. (AP) — Officials have closed the hotel at a south Georgia state park, saying the buildings are structurally unsafe.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources announced Friday that it was closing the lodging at Lake Blackshear, part of Georgia Veterans State Park & Resort west of Cordele.

“Based on structural evaluations, the lodge rooms and villas at Lake Blackshear Resort will be temporarily closed to the public effective immediately,” the department wrote in a letter posted online . “These facilities will remain closed for additional evaluation and possible repairs.”

A campground, 10 lakeside cabins a golf course, a marina, museum and archery range remain open at the park. The resort’s restaurant and conference center also remain open.

Heath Carter of Coral Hospitality said Tuesday that state officials ordered the structural inspection because of problems in one of the 78 rooms. He said the company hopes to know more about whether and when the hotel will reopen in a week to 10 days

Coral Hospitality, based in Alpharetta and Naples, Florida, also operates lodges and attractions at four other Georgia state parks — Amicalola Falls, Unicoi, Little Ocmulgee and George T. Bagby.