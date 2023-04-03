Georgia crash on I-16 injures 14 people, including children

DARIEN, Ga. (AP) — A crash involving three vehicles on Interstate 16 in coastal Georgia early Monday sent 14 people to the hospital with injuries, authorities said.

The wreck happened about 3 a.m. in McIntosh County when an SUV traveling the wrong way struck a passenger van carrying 12 passengers, most of them children, said Trooper Marcus White of the Georgia State Patrol.

The collision also caused a tractor-trailer to overturn, WTOC-TV reported .

Charges are pending against the wrong-way driver, according to the state patrol.

The conditions of the people injured were not immediately known. One was taken to a Savannah hospital by helicopter. The rest were taken to nearby hospitals by ambulance.