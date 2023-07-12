The first anniversary image released Wednesday, July 12, 2023, by Space Telescope Science Institute Office of Public Outreach, shows NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope displaying a star birth like it’s never been seen before, full of detailed, impressionistic texture. The subject is the Rho Ophiuchi cloud complex, the closest star-forming region to Earth. (NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Klaus Pon via AP)
Webb Space Telescope
FILE - Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing, Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. Nassar was stabbed Sunday, July 9, 2023, in his cell at a federal penitentiary in Florida, out of view of surveillance cameras pointed at common areas and corridors. It’s the second time the ex-U.S. women’s gymnastics team doctor has been assaulted in federal custody while serving decades in prison for sexually abusing athletes. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Details of Larry Nassar stabbing emerge
This image released by HBO shows Brian Cox as Logan Roy in a scene from the series "Succession." (HBO via AP)
2023 Emmy nominations
Czech-born writer Milan Kundera looks on in this file photo taken in May 1968. Milan Kundera, whose dissident writings in communist Czechoslovakia transformed him into an exiled satirist of totalitarianism, has died in Paris at the age of 94, Czech media said Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (Pavel Vacha/CTK via AP)
Milan Kundera, renowned writer, dies
File - A food shopper pushes a cart of groceries at a supermarket in Bellflower, Calif., on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Over the past 12 months, gas prices have dropped, grocery costs have risen more slowly and used cars have become less expensive.(AP Photo/Allison Dinner, File)
Inflation drops to lowest point since early 2021
Politics

Election officials sue conservative voting group over refusal to produce ballot-harvesting evidence

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, file, photo, Cobb County Election officials prepare for a recount of ballots in Marietta, Ga. The Georgia State Election Board is asking a judge to order Texas-based True the Vote group, a conservative voting organization, to produce information to help investigate its claims of ballot trafficking in the state. In the court filing Tuesday, July 11, 2023,the state attorney general’s office asked a Fulton County Superior Court judge to order True the Vote to comply with its subpoena. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
1 of 2 | 

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, file, photo, Cobb County Election officials prepare for a recount of ballots in Marietta, Ga. The Georgia State Election Board is asking a judge to order Texas-based True the Vote group, a conservative voting organization, to produce information to help investigate its claims of ballot trafficking in the state. In the court filing Tuesday, July 11, 2023,the state attorney general’s office asked a Fulton County Superior Court judge to order True the Vote to comply with its subpoena. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a news conference in Atlanta, Dec. 14, 2020. The Georgia State Election Board is asking a judge to order Texas-based True the Vote group, a conservative voting organization, to produce information to help investigate its claims of ballot trafficking in the state. In the court filing Tuesday, the state attorney general’s office asked a Fulton County Superior Court judge to order True the Vote to comply with its subpoena. True the Vote filed complaints with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in November 2021. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
2 of 2 | 

FILE - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a news conference in Atlanta, Dec. 14, 2020. The Georgia State Election Board is asking a judge to order Texas-based True the Vote group, a conservative voting organization, to produce information to help investigate its claims of ballot trafficking in the state. In the court filing Tuesday, the state attorney general’s office asked a Fulton County Superior Court judge to order True the Vote to comply with its subpoena. True the Vote filed complaints with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in November 2021. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By KATE BRUMBACK
 
Share

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia State Election Board is asking a judge to order a conservative voting organization to produce information to help investigate its claims of ballot trafficking in the state.

The Texas-based True the Vote group filed complaints with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in November 2021, including one saying it had received “a detailed account of coordinated efforts to collect and deposit ballots in drop boxes across metro Atlanta” during the 2020 general election and in a runoff election in January 2021.

True the Vote’s assertions were relied upon heavily for the film “2000 Mules,” a widely debunked film by conservative pundit and filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza. The film featured surveillance video from drop boxes in Atlanta’s suburbs showing people depositing multiple ballots. A State Election Board investigation found that those people were submitting ballots for themselves and family members who lived with them, which is allowed under Georgia law.

Other news
FILE - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp delivers the State of the State address on the House floor of the state Capitol, Jan. 25, 2023, in Atlanta. The Republican Kemp announced final tax collections for 2023 on Wednesday, July 12, indicating the state will run a roughly $5 billion surplus for the budget year just ended. (AP Photo/Alex Slitz, File)
Still in the money: Georgia government will pocket another $5 billion budget surplus
Georgia will collect another $5 billion in surplus revenue after the just-concluded budget year. Numbers announced Wednesday by the state Revenue Department show that taxes matched last year’s $33 billion, while Gov.
This booking image provided from the Liberty County, Ga., Sheriff's Office shows Treamon Dominic Lacy, a former soldier who left the Army a decade ago who has been charged with stealing a military Humvee and crashing it into an office building at Fort Stewart in southeast Georgia on Monday, July 10, 2023. (Liberty County Sheriff's Office via AP)
Judge grants mental evaluation for Georgia veteran charged with crashing into Army post’s offices
A judge has agreed to order a mental evaluation for a former Army soldier charged with crashing a military Humvee into an office building for base commanders at Fort Stewart, Georgia.
FILE - Georgia state Rep. Mesha Mainor, D-Atlanta, center, speaks in the House Chamber at the Georgia Capitol, March 6, 2023, in Atlanta. Mainor announced on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 that she was switching from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party, saying Democrats had driven her out for refusing to follow party orthodoxy. (AP Photo/Alex Slitz, File)
Georgia Democrat Mesha Mainor, at odds with her party, switches to Republicans
A Georgia state legislator from Atlanta says she’s leaving the Democratic Party to become a Republican. Rep.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks in court in the Fulton county courthouse, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Atlanta. A grand jury being seated Tuesday in Atlanta will likely consider whether criminal charges are appropriate for former President Donald Trump or his Republican allies for their efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
A grand jury sworn in Tuesday could decide whether Trump is charged over Georgia’s 2020 election
A new grand jury sworn in Tuesday in Atlanta will likely consider whether criminal charges are appropriate for former President Donald Trump or his allies for their efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia.

In the court filing Tuesday, the state attorney general’s office asked a Fulton County Superior Court judge to order True the Vote to comply with its subpoena.

“After multiple good faith efforts by the SEB (State Election Board) and its counsel to obtain the requested information and documents, True the Vote continues to indifferently vacillate between statements of assured compliance and blanket refusals,” leaving the election board with no choice but to turn to the courts, the filing says.

Two attorneys who have represented True the Vote in the matter did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment Wednesday.

True the Vote’s complaint said its investigators “spoke with several individuals regarding personal knowledge, methods, and organizations involved in ballot trafficking in Georgia.” One of those people, referred to in the complaint only as John Doe, “admitted to personally participating and provided specific information about the ballot trafficking process.” Doe is alleged to have outlined a “network of non-governmental organizations” that paid people to collect and deliver absentee ballots.

The group said it was able to confirm patterns of activity to support the allegations using surveillance video and geospatial mobile device information. In a September 2021 letter, Vic Reynolds, who was director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at the time, said the evidence produced did not amount to proof of ballot harvesting.

After receiving the group’s complaints two months later, Raffensperger’s office opened an investigation. Investigators in April 2022 issued subpoenas to True the Vote for relevant documents and information, including the identity and contact information for people who True the Vote said provided details about the alleged ballot trafficking.

A lawyer for True the Vote in May 2023 wrote a letter to a state attorney saying that a complete response to the subpoenas would require the organization to identify people to whom it had promised confidentiality and that it could not do that. The lawyer wrote that True the Vote was withdrawing its complaints.

State Election Board Chair William Duffey responded in a letter two weeks later, saying that the board’s investigation into True the Vote’s “serious allegations” was ongoing. Therefore, he wrote, he would not allow the complaints to be withdrawn and asked the state attorney general’s office to seek enforcement of the subpoenas.

A lawyer for True the Vote in June wrote in a letter that True the Vote had already provided some of the information requested to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation but declined to provide the identities and contact information for people described in its complaints “because doing so may put those persons in physical or personal jeopardy.”

One man falsely accused in the film of committing ballot fraud has filed a still-pending federal lawsuit against True the Vote, D’Souza and others. Surveillance video in the film shows Mark Andrews, his face blurred, depositing five ballots in a drop box in downtown Lawrenceville, a suburb northeast of Atlanta, ahead of the 2020 election. A voiceover by conservative pundit and filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza says: “What you are seeing is a crime. These are fraudulent votes.”

A state investigation found that Andrews was dropping off ballots for himself and his three adult children.