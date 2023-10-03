Officers in suburban Atlanta killed a man who tried to steal a police cruiser, investigators say

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Police officers in an Atlanta suburb fatally shot a man before dawn Tuesday after he tried to steal a police vehicle, investigators say.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said police in Lawrenceville were conducting a traffic stop when a vehicle sped by around 3 a.m. The black Kia Sorento made a U-turn and drove back toward the officers, with the driver getting out of the car.

The driver then tried to steal a police cruiser, investigators said. Lawrenceville officers shot the man after he didn’t obey commands to stop, they said.

It’s not clear whether the officers were physically threatened. The man’s name hasn’t been released.

The Gwinnett County district attorney will decide whether to seek criminal charges against the officers or others once the GBI completes its investigation.

It’s the 74th shooting by a police officer that the state agency has investigated this year.