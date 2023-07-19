A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates, talks about his grandson Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Kenosha, Wis. Pvt. King bolted into North Korea while on a tour of the Demilitarized Zone on Tuesday, July 18, a day after he was supposed to travel to a base in the U.S. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Education

Georgia schools can now count statewide high school tests for as little as 10% of grades

By JEFF AMY
 
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s standardized tests could count for a lower share of high school course grades after a 9-3 vote on Wednesday by the state Board of Education.

Until now, districts had to count end-of-course exams in algebra, American literature and composition, biology and U.S. History for at least 20% of a public school student’s grade in those courses. Now districts may choose to lower that share to a minimum of 10%.

The changes take effect for the upcoming school year.

It’s another step in efforts backed by state Superintendent Richard Woods to lower Georgia’s emphasis on standardized testing.

Students would still be required to pass the tests to get credit for the courses. But supporters argue that some students who are otherwise performing well are penalized when they bomb the test. They argue districts and teachers should be able to decide how to grade students.

“I’m in favor of giving the teachers the ability to do their best and to really know the students, and I think that’s what this flexibility gives,” said board member Martha Zoller of Gainesville. “That’s why I’m in favor of it.”

But opponents argue that a standardized test ensures districts teach the material required under state standards and that students take responsibility for learning. They also argue the tests are an important common yardstick for all of Georgia’s 181 school districts and charter high schools, and that making them count less means students won’t try as hard.

Board member Mike Royal of Lawrenceville is among opponents who argue that the state is “watering down” its high school graduation standards.

“We talk about flexibility a lot, and I think this board has always been about flexibility and local control,” Royal said. “But when do we draw the line and say ’Here’s our minimum, our minimum standards.’”

Royal said some school districts told him they wouldn’t lower the share of the grade. But he said he feared poorer performing districts might take the option.

“Probably the ones that are going to lower it are the ones that need it raised,” Royal said. “The ones that need the most work and the most help.”

Georgia’s new math tests won’t count this coming year toward individual student grades, decisions on promoting fifth graders and eighth graders or toward the grading of schools and districts. It’s the first year the test covering revamped math standards will be given. Officials need time to study the results and determine how the test should be scored.

Woods has pushed to sharply cut state testing and make them count for less. But some longtime board members still support the accountability system that Republicans spent decades building.

Georgia used to require eight end-of-course tests in high school, but lawmakers approved a plan backed by Woods and Gov Brian Kemp to cut that to four in 2020. The federal government requires high school students take at least one test in math, science and English/language arts. Georgia also kept a test in American history.

Woods successfully pushed board members to let the high school tests count for as little as 0.01% of a student’s grade during the first year of the pandemic, a percentage Woods proposed because state lawmakers refused to let the test count for nothing.

Woods also pushed to skip all state tests for a second year during the pandemic, an effort blocked by the U.S. Department of Education.