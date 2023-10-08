Israel-Palestinian conflict
Colorado funeral home
Afghanistan earthquake
AP Top 25
Powerball up to $1.55B
U.S. News

Georgia will take new applications for housing subsidy vouchers in 149 counties

 
Share

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgians in 149 counties can soon apply for housing subsidies for the first time since 2021.

The Georgia Department of Community Affairs announced last week that it would take online applications for its Housing Choice Voucher program beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Oct. 17 and continuing through 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 20.

The program, formerly known as Section 8, provides money to low-income families to rent an apartment or house. To be eligible, a family’s income must be 50% or less of the median income in the area where the family chooses to live. A voucher pays an amount based on what rent costs in an area, family size and family income.

Once a family gets a voucher, funding will continue as long as the family complies with program rules.

Other news
Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key picks up running back Jamal Haynes as they celebrate their 23-20 win over Miami in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Georgia Tech stuns No. 17 Miami 23-20, on TD with 2 seconds remaining
FILE - Medical marijuana prescription vials are filled at a medical marijuana dispensary in Venice, Calif., May 14, 2013. Georgia soon will become the first state in the nation to offer medical marijuana products at independent pharmacies, state officials said. The Georgia Board of Pharmacy began accepting applications early Oct. 2023, and nearly 120 pharmacies have agreed to provide medication from Botanical Sciences, one of the state’s two licensed production companies, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
Georgia will be first state with medical marijuana in pharmacies
Unit 3 of the Vogtle nuclear plant generates electricity while Unit 4 (right) remains under construction on Monday, July 31, 2023, in Waynesboro, Ga. Georgia Power Co. announced Friday, Oct. 6, 2023 that it would pay $413 million to co-owner Oglethorpe Power Co. to settle a lawsuit over cost overruns at the nuclear reactors. (Arvin Temkar/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Georgia Power will pay $413 million to settle lawsuit over nuclear reactor cost overruns

After the state approves applicants as eligible, it will use a lottery to randomly rank the order in which applicants will receive assistance.

Spokesperson Kristen Moses said the state is seeking to enroll 5,000 applicants. The current waiting list has fallen to 728 individuals. Moses said the Department of Community Affairs anticipates placing those people in coming months.

The agency placed 633 applicants in the 2021-2022 budget year. The list had been closed since 2021 because of the high number of people already waiting.

Moses said people without internet access can call the agency at 1-855-924-8446 to seek help, or get help at a local public library.

The state-run program does not cover Bibb, Chatham, Clayton, Cobb, Dekalb, Fulton, Glynn, Muscogee, Richmond and Sumter counties. Those counties have locally run voucher programs.