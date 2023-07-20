England's Tommy Fleetwood wait to play the 18th tee on the first day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
2023 British Open leaderboard
Josh Harris, leader of a group buying the Washington Commanders, poses with a team helmet after NFL owners voted to approve the sale in Bloomington, Minn., Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Washington Commanders sale
FILE - Computer hacker turned author Kevin Mitnick poses for a portrait Thursday, June 27, 2002, in Las Vegas. Mitnick, whose pioneering antics tricking employees in the 1980s and 1990s into helping him steal software and services from big phone and tech companies made him the most celebrated U.S. hacker, has died at age 59. (AP Photo/Joe Cavaretta, File)
Pioneering hacker Kevin Mitnick dead at 59
CORRECTS SECOND SENTENCE - Protesters scale a wall at the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad Thursday, July 20, 2023. Protesters angered by the planned burning of a copy of the Quran stormed the embassy early Thursday, breaking into the compound and lighting a small fire. (AP Photo/Ali Jabar)
Quran desecrated
This combination of images shows Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie," left, and Cillian Murphy in a scene from "Oppenheimer." (Warner Bros Pictures/Universal Pictures via AP)
Barbenheimer
U.S. News

No indictments for Georgia guards fired after they held down mentally ill inmate who died

 
Share

JONESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Six deputies of a north-central Georgia sheriff’s office will not be indicted in the death of a mentally ill inmate who had been in jail overnight on a trespassing charge.

The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office deputies faced charges of involuntary manslaughter, reckless conduct and violating their oaths of office following the November death of Terry Lee Thurmond III, 38, of Hapeville, Georgia. His death was ruled a homicide by the county medical examiner’s office.

A grand jury declined Tuesday to indict but did not provide a reason, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Other news
Jamell Demons, better known as rapper YNW Melly, is shown at the defense table during closing arguments in his trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Demons, 22, is accused of killing two fellow rappers and conspiring to make it look like a drive-by shooting in October 2018. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
Jury deliberations begin in double murder trial of rapper YNW Melly in South Florida
Jurors in Florida have began deliberating in the double murder trial of rapper YNW Melly. Broward County prosecutors said in closing arguments Thursday that the fatal shots in the 2018 deaths of two of Melly’s friends were fired from inside the Jeep where the victims died.
Police surround a Walmart in Florida City, Fla., about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of Miami, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, after a shooting that left one person dead and another wounded. Three men are facing charges Thursday, July 20, after the shooting. (David Goodhue/Miami Herald via AP)
3 charged after shooting at a South Florida Walmart kills 1 and wounds another
Authorities say three men are facing charges a day after a shooting at a South Florida Walmart left one person dead and another wounded.
FILE - Sugarloaf mountain and Guanabara Bay are seen in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 8, 2016. The number of violent deaths in 2022 reached the lowest level in more than a decade, according to a July 20, 2023 report by Brazilian researchers at the Brazilian Forum on Public Safety, an independent group that tracks crimes. (AP Photo/Leo Correa, File)
Homicides in Brazil at the lowest level in over a decade, report says
Researchers say the number of homicides in Brazil last year reached the lowest level in more than a decade.
This police booking photograph provided by the New Hampshire Attorney General's office shows Ronney James Lee. More than four decades after Laura Kempton was killed in 1981, law enforcement officials believe they have solved the crime through DNA analysis and the use of forensic genealogy technology, according to N.H. Attorney General John Fromella. Lee, who died at 45 in February 2005 from a drug overdose, would have been charged with murder if he were still alive, Formella said Thursday July 20, 2023. (N.H. Attorney General's office photo via AP)
Police say DNA technology has identified the killer in the unsolved death of a woman in 1981
Law enforcement officials in New Hampshire say they’ve solved a killing that happened more than 40 years ago.

Clayton County District Attorney Tasha Mosley said she was disappointed by the grand jury’s conclusion “but we respect their decision after hearing all of the evidence.”

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the Clayton County Sheriff’s deputies were trying to stop Thurmond from jumping from the jail’s second floor on Nov. 28. During the incident, Thurmond was tased amid a struggle and died.

The jailers restrained him by “placing hands, knees and their weight” on him “while he was laying face down for about 10-15 minutes,” according to the Clayton County Medical Examiner’s Office. Minutes later, Thurmond was found to be unresponsive and was later pronounced dead at an area hospital, the medical examiner’s office said.

Thurmond had a history of bipolar, paranoid schizophrenia and hypertension, the newspaper reported, citing the medical examiner. He was arrested the day before his death on charges of criminal trespass after entering secure areas of Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport without a ticket. Atlanta Police also found “a warrant out of Fulton County with extradition for probation violation,” the newspaper said.

Thurmond’s sister, Laterrel England, said in a statement her family was devastated about the grand jury’s decision, adding that “The system is broken.”

“These officers collectively weighed at least 1,000 pounds and they sat on his back and neck until he was lifeless,” she said. “Where is the justice for his mother, siblings, and children? When will this madness cease?”

The sheriff’s office announced in December it had fired the six deputies following an investigation of Thurmond’s death.