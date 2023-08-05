This combination of images shows promotional art for "Reservation Dogs," left, "Mixtape" and "The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart." (Hulu/Paramount+/Prime Video via AP)
World News

Toll from landslide in Georgia mountain resort up to 17 dead, 18 missing

Rescue workers carry the body of a victim of landslide near Shovia, bout 140 kilometers (85 miles) northwest of the capital Tbilisi, Georgia, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. At least seven people were killed and more than 30 are missing after a landslide hit a resort area in the mountains of the country of Georgia, officials and news reports said Friday. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze)
A view of a resort area after the landslide near Shovia, bout 140 kilometers (85 miles) northwest of the capital Tbilisi, Georgia, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. At least seven people were killed and more than 30 are missing after a landslide hit a resort area in the mountains of the country of Georgia, officials and news reports said Friday. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze)
A destroyed bridge is seen after a landslide near Shovia, bout 140 kilometers (85 miles) northwest of the capital Tbilisi, Georgia, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. At least seven people were killed and more than 30 are missing after a landslide hit a resort area in the mountains of the country of Georgia, officials and news reports said Friday. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze)
A view of a resort area after the landslide near Shovia, bout 140 kilometers (85 miles) northwest of the capital Tbilisi, Georgia, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. At least seven people were killed and more than 30 are missing after a landslide hit a resort area in the mountains of the country of Georgia, officials and news reports said Friday. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze)
A view of a resort area after the landslide near Shovia, bout 140 kilometers (85 miles) northwest of the capital Tbilisi, Georgia, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. At least seven people were killed and more than 30 are missing after a landslide hit a resort area in the mountains of the country of Georgia, officials and news reports said Friday. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze)
In this image provided by Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia press service, people are evacuated from a resort following a landslide near Shovia, bout 140 kilometers (85 miles) northwest of the capital Tbilisi, Georgia, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. At least seven people were killed and more than 30 are missing after a landslide hit a resort area in the mountains of the country of Georgia, officials and news reports said Friday. (Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia press service via AP)
In this image provided by Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia press service, people are evacuated from a resort following a landslide near Shovi, about 140 kilometers (85 miles) northwest of the capital Tbilisi, Georgia, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. At least seven people were killed and more than 30 are missing after a landslide hit a resort area in the mountains of the country of Georgia, officials and news reports said Friday. (Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia press service via AP)
In this image provided by Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia press service, a rescue helicopter flies over a landslide area near Shovi, about 140 kilometers (85 miles) northwest of the capital Tbilisi, Georgia, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. At least seven people were killed and more than 30 are missing after a landslide hit a resort area in the mountains of the country of Georgia, officials and news reports said Friday. (Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia press service via AP)
In this image provided by Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia press service, rescue workers carry the body of a victim of a landslide, near Shovi, about 140 kilometers (85 miles) northwest of the capital Tbilisi, Georgia, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. At least seven people were killed and more than 30 are missing after a landslide hit a resort area in the mountains of the country of Georgia, officials and news reports said Friday. (Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia press service via AP)
LONDON (AP) — The death toll from a landslide that hit a resort area in the mountains of the country of Georgia increased to 17, officials and news reports said Saturday, on the third day of a search and rescue operation.

The landslide hit the Shovi area on Thursday. Shovi, about 140 kilometers (85 miles) northwest of the capital Tbilisi, is popular for its mineral springs and rugged mountain vistas and contains cottages and small hotels.

The head of the Georgian Internal Affairs Ministry’s Emergency Management Service, Temur Mgebrishvili, confirmed the death of 17 people and noted that 18 people were still unaccounted for.

Georgian authorities said that, of the dead, they had only been able to identify seven people and that DNA analysis would determine the identity of the other victims.

Officials said the landslide apparently was triggered by heavy rainfall, aggravated by recent erosion in the area.