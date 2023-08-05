Toll from landslide in Georgia mountain resort up to 17 dead, 18 missing

7 of 9 |

In this image provided by Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia press service, people are evacuated from a resort following a landslide near Shovi, about 140 kilometers (85 miles) northwest of the capital Tbilisi, Georgia, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. At least seven people were killed and more than 30 are missing after a landslide hit a resort area in the mountains of the country of Georgia, officials and news reports said Friday. (Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia press service via AP)