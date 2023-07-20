Armed New Zealand police officers stand outside a hotel housing a team from the FIFA Women's World Cup in the central business district following a shooting in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, July 20, 2023. New Zealand police are responding to reports that a gunman has fired shots in a building in downtown Auckland. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Georgia city’s ex-police chief, two members of his family, acquitted on conspiracy, other charges

 
WHITE, Ga. (AP) — A former police chief, police officer and municipal clerk for a small northwest Georgia city have each been acquitted of numerous charges, including racketeering.

The city of White’s former Police Chief David King, his son-in-law, Officer Black Scheff, and King’s wife, Jane Richards — who served as municipal clerk and city manager — were acquitted in separate trials on charges that included conspiring to profit illegally through their positions from August 2009 to December 2017.

An indictment stated the three had a “citation scheme that involved issuing city citations and demanding high fines and fees.” They were also charged with theft by taking, theft of services and trying to destroy records to cover up evidence.

King was found not guilty on Monday after a nine-day trial. Last month, Scheff and Richards were found not guilty in separate trials.

“The indictment for racketeering read like a novella, but when it came time for proof, there was very little proof,” attorney Lester Tate, who represented King, told WAGA-TV.

“What this really was, was an attempt to blame all the ills of the City of White government, including the police station and the police officers, and heap those on David King and his family,” Tate said.