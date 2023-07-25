Georgia ports had their 2nd-busiest year despite a decline in retail cargo

FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
Bronny James stable after cardiac arrest
FILE - A UPS driver puts his seat belt on before driving off as UPS workers hold a rally in downtown Los Angeles as a national strike deadline nears on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. UPS has reached a contract agreement with its 340,000-person strong union Tuesday, July 25, 2023, averting a strike that had the potential to disrupt logistics nationwide for businesses and households alike. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
UPS and Teamsters reach tentative deal
FILE - White House Chef Tafari Campbell smiles Nov. 6, 2008, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Campbell, an employee of former President Barack Obama, has drowned near the couple’s home on Martha’s Vineyard. Massachusetts State Police confirmed that the paddleboarder whose body was recovered from Edgartown Great Pond on Monday, July 24, 2023 was Tafari Campbell, of Dumfries, Virginia. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, file)
Obamas’ personal chef drowns
This photo taken on Nov. 24, 2022, shows Justin Germann in Hatcher Pass, near Wasilla, Alaska. Germann was among three state workers and the pilot who died when their helicopter crashed on July 20, 2023, on Alaska's North Slope. (Alyssa Marie Enriquez via AP)
Alaska helicopter crash kills 4
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions jackpot hits $820 million
U.S. News

Georgia ports had their 2nd-busiest year despite a decline in retail cargo

FILE - In this photo provided by the Georgia Ports Authority, a vessel is loaded with containers by a ship to shore crane at the Georgia Ports Authority's Port of Savannah Garden City Terminal, on Oct. 21, 2021, in Savannah, Ga. Georgia's seaports are reporting their second-busiest year despite a decline in the volume of retail goods moving across their docks. The Georgia Ports Authority said Tuesday, July 25, 2023, that the Port of Savannah handled 5.4 million container units of imports and exports in the 2023 fiscal year that ended June 30. (Stephen B. Morton/Georgia Port Authority via AP)

FILE - In this photo provided by the Georgia Ports Authority, a vessel is loaded with containers by a ship to shore crane at the Georgia Ports Authority’s Port of Savannah Garden City Terminal, on Oct. 21, 2021, in Savannah, Ga. Georgia’s seaports are reporting their second-busiest year despite a decline in the volume of retail goods moving across their docks. The Georgia Ports Authority said Tuesday, July 25, 2023, that the Port of Savannah handled 5.4 million container units of imports and exports in the 2023 fiscal year that ended June 30. (Stephen B. Morton/Georgia Port Authority via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By RUSS BYNUM
 
Share

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Georgia’s seaports had their second-busiest year in fiscal 2023 despite a decline in the volume of consumer goods moving across their docks as retailers with full inventories cut back their orders, officials said Tuesday.

The Georgia Ports Authority reported that the Port of Savannah handled 5.4 million container units of imports and exports in the fiscal year that ended June 30. That’s down 6.7% from a year ago, when the port scrambled to keep up with a record-breaking cargo surge.

Like other U.S. ports, Savannah in fiscal 2021 and 2022 saw a flood of imports shipped in containers, giant metal boxes used to transport retail goods from consumer electronics to frozen chickens. Fueled by pent-up consumer demand following a pandemic-driven slowdown, the spending boom left retailers with excess inventories. That meant fewer orders to refill stockrooms over the past year.

Other news
FILE - This jail booking photo released by the Chatham County Sheriff's Office in Savannah, Ga., shows Tyquian Terrel Bowman, a rapper also known as Quando Rondo. Prosecutors in Georgia want rapper Quando Rondo sent back to jail after he crashed a car, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, while free on bond pending his trial on gang and drug charges. (Chatham County Sheriff's Office via AP)
Rapper Quando Rondo crashes car while awaiting trial. Prosecutors want him back in jail
Prosecutors in Georgia want rapper Quando Rondo back in jail after he crashed a car while awaiting trial on gang and drug charges.
A firetruck sits outside the historic federal courthouse on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Savannah, Ga., after part of an upper floor collapsed and injured three construction workers. The U.S. government building, which dates to 1899, has been undergoing extensive renovations for more than a year. (AP Photo/Russ Bynum)
`Insufficient support’ blamed for courthouse floor collapse
A federal agency says there was “insufficient support” beneath part of an upper floor that collapsed during renovations on the historic federal courthouse in Savannah, Georgia.
A sign stands outside the football stadium at Savannah State University in Savannah, Georgia, on Monday, May 1, 2023. Savannah State President Kimberly Ballard-Washington is resigning as leader of Georgia's oldest historically Black public university amid financial challenges that include employee layoffs and a faculty revolt against one of her top administrators. (AP Photo/Russ Bynum)
Savannah State leader resigning amid declining enrollment
ATLANTA (AP) — The president of Georgia’s oldest historically Black public university is resigning amid employee layoffs sparked by declining enrollment and a faculty revolt against a top administrator.
Larry "Gator" Rivers, a member of the Chatham County Commission and a former Harlem Globetrotter, shows off his ball handling skills as he rides in the annual Veterans Day Parade on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021 in Savannah, Ga. Rivers, who helped integrate high school basketball in Georgia before playing for the Harlem Globetrotters and becoming a county commissioner in his native Savannah, died Saturday, April 29, 2023, at age 73. (Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News via AP)
Basketball legend Rivers, longtime Globetrotter, dies at 73
Larry “Gator” Rivers, who helped integrate high school basketball in Georgia before playing for the Harlem Globetrotters and becoming a county commissioner in his native Savannah, has died.

“We had these two years of anomalies, but at the end of the day we have positive growth going back to the most recent pre-pandemic year,” said Griff Lynch, president and CEO of the Georgia Ports Authority.

Lynch noted that last year’s container volumes are still up 20% — or nearly 1 million container units — compared to fiscal 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic.

He said it’s unclear how the Port of Savannah, the fourth-busiest U.S. port for cargo shipped in containers, will fare in fiscal 2024. Container volumes for June were down nearly 23%.

“We’ve got our customers that are still dealing with inventory issues,” Lynch said, adding: “Their inventories are still high and they’re coming down, but I don’t think they’re moving at the pace that they would have hoped.”

While Georgia’s container volumes dipped, the ports in Savannah and Brunswick handled a record-breaking 723,500 units of automobiles and heavy machinery units — up 18% from fiscal 2022.

Lynch attributed much of the growth to high U.S. demand for new cars following nearly two years of slowed production by automakers facing a global shortage of computer chips.

He also noted that Nissan began importing vehicles through Brunswick last fall. Nissan is expected to ship about 60,000 automobiles per year into Georgia.

The port authority’s governing board is anticipating long-term growth. The completion last year of a $973 million deepening of Savannah’s shipping channel allows ships to carry more cargo without waiting for higher tides.

Meanwhile, Hyundai is building a $5.5 billion electric car plant west of Savannah. Though it’s unknown whether the automaker will export any Georgia-built vehicles, Lynch anticipates an handling influx of parts and supplies.

Georgia ports have $1.9 billion in expansion projects in the works to make room for additional business.

A renovated berth at Savannah’s main container terminal reopened Friday. Upgrades including larger cranes allow for loading and unloading larger ships, with the expanded berth’s annual cargo capacity increased by 25%.

And Savannah’s 200-acre (81-hectare) Ocean Terminal, which has long moved mostly breakbulk cargo such as lumber, paper and steel, is being converted to handle cargo containers exclusively.

At the Port of Brunswick, construction is underway to add space for automobile processing as well as 122 acres (49 hectares) of new storage for new cars and trucks.

Kent Fountain, the Georgia Port Authority’s board chairman, said the expansions will help the ports weather the next unexpected growth spurt like they saw in wake of the pandemic.

“GPA has always tried to have a 20% buffer, and that got evaporated during COVID,” Fountain said. “We’re committed as a board so that we don’t get caught again.”