Russia - Ukraine war
Tropical Storm Ophelia
Bob Menendez
Aaron Judge
This week in not real news
Sports

Brin’s 4 TD passes, Lantz’s 4 FGs help Georgia Southern beat Ball State 40-3

 
Share

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Davis Brin completed 34 of 46 passes for 344 yards with four touchdowns, Michael Lantz kicked four field goals and Georgia Southern beat Ball State 40-3 Saturday.

OJ Arnold added 90 yards rushing on nine carries for Georgia Southern (3-1).

Brin threw first-quarter touchdown passes of 1 yard to Evan Lester Jr. and 9 yards to Keaton Upshaw and Lantz made field goals of 41, 26 and 37 yards in the second quarter to give the Eagles a 23-0 halftime lead.

Brin connected with Khaleb Hood for a 21-yard touchdown pass with 8:47 left in the third quarter and Lantz added a 37-yard field goal late in the period before Brin hit Anthony Queeley for an 8-yard TD to make it 40-0 with 13:42 remaining in the fourth.

Other news
TCU head coach Sonny Dykes yells at an official during the first half of an NCAA college football game against SMU, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
TCU’s Sonny Dykes takes jabs at refs, SMU after beating former school again
Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman (4) catches a pass for a touchdown while covered by Clemson cornerback Jeadyn Lukus (10) during overtime in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
No. 4 Florida State beats Clemson in overtime 31-24
Kentucky tight end Brenden Bates, center, makes a catch past Vanderbilt linebacker CJ Taylor (1) and safety Marlen Sewell, right, in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Hairston’s pair of pick-6s give Kentucky 45-28 vin over Vanderbilt

Jackson Courville kicked a 23-yard field goal to get Ball State (1-2) on the board with 7:15 to play.

Hood finished with seven receptions for 107 yards.

The Eagles outgained the Cardinals 530 yards to 197.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll