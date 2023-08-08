Willie Perry, known as DJ Casper, poses for a photo, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 in Chicago. Willie Perry Jr., a Chicago disc jockey known as “DJ Casper” and creator of the iconic “Cha Cha Slide” dance, has died. He was 58. Perry was diagnosed with cancer in 2016, and his wife confirmed his death Monday, Aug. 7, 2023 in a statement to WLS-TV. (James Foster/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
Sports

Georgia Tech announces field naming deal with Hyundai for Bobby Dodd Stadium

FILE - Bobby Dodd Stadium is viewed before a NCAA college football game between Georgia Tech and Miami Hurricanes, Nov. 12, 2022, in Atlanta. The home of Georgia Tech football has been renamed Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field following a naming rights agreement between the school and the automaker, according to an announcement by the Georgia Board of Regents on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr., File)

ATLANTA (AP) — The home of Georgia Tech football has been renamed Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field following a naming rights agreement between the school and the automaker.

The Georgia Board of Regents announced a deal on Tuesday for Hyundai to pay Georgia Tech approximately $55 million over 20 years for naming rights to the field.

The stadium known as Grant Field when it opened in 1913 was renamed Bobby Dodd Stadium in 1988 in honor of the former Georgia Tech coach and athletic director. The school plans to maintain recognition of its history as Grant Field with a display at the stadium.

In announcing the agreement, Georgia Tech said the sponsorship elements will “feature enhancements to boost the experience on gamedays for fans in and around the home of Georgia Tech football.”

“Like Georgia Tech, Hyundai is a global brand that is synonymous with quality, innovation, and a commitment to advancing technology to make a positive difference in the world,” Georgia Tech president Ángel Cabrera said in a statement released by the school. “The more we have gotten to know each other, the more obvious the alignment of our values has become.”

Hyundai, headquartered in Seoul, is spending $5.54 billion to build an electric vehicle and battery plant in Bryan County, Georgia. The facility is expected to create more than 8,100 jobs.

Hyundai created a $120,000 scholarship for the study of science, technology, engineering and math at Georgia Tech when it broke ground on the site in October 2022.

