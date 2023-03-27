Police investigate after drugs, alcohol put teen in hospital

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Police in coastal Georgia are investigating what led up to a teenager being left at a hospital after becoming severely intoxicated with drugs and alcohol.

Glynn County police said investigators interviewed the 19-year-old victim Sunday at a hospital in Brunswick, five days after he was admitted. Three juveniles brought the teenager to the emergency room late Tuesday, police said, and left before officers arrived.

The teen had no signs of physical injury but was being treated for “a high level of intoxication from a mixture of controlled substances and alcohol,” police said in a news release.

Glynn County police say investigators have interviewed several juveniles and are consulting with prosecutors and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. No criminal charges have been announced.