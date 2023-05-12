18-wheeler hits federal courthouse in Georgia after driver falls asleep

DUBLIN, Ga. (AP) — A federal courthouse in Georgia was damaged when the driver of a tractor trailer fell asleep and the truck hit the building.

The crash into the J. Roy Rowland Federal Courthouse in Dublin happened at about 12:30 a.m. Friday, federal court clerk John Triplett told The Associated Press.

Dublin Police Chief Keith Moon told WMAZ-TV that the 18-wheeler struck a set of barricades before hitting the building.

The driver was not injured, and damage to the courthouse was being assessed. Police photos showed cracks and dents in one of the white columns on the front of the building. The red brick structure was built in 1937.

In addition to federal courts, the building has a post office and offices for probation services and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Dublin is about halfway between Atlanta and Savannah, in eastern Georgia.