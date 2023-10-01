Defending champion Leipzig to play Wolfsburg in 2nd round of German Cup. Bayern faces Saarbrücken

BERLIN (AP) — Two-time defending champion Leipzig has been drawn at Wolfsburg and Bayern Munich faces Saarbrücken away in the second round of the German Cup.

Sunday’s draw dealt Leipzig a tough encounter — Wolfsburg has won all three of its home games in the Bundesliga this season and only lost two of its seven games in all competitions so far.

Bayern, which hasn’t played in the final since beating Bayer Leverkusen 4-2 in 2020, will expect to get past Saarbrücken after easing past Preussen Münster – another third-division team – in the first round.

Borussia Dortmund hosts Bundesliga rival Hoffenheim while Union Berlin has a difficult task at in-form Stuttgart. Stuttgart is second in the Bundesliga after six rounds.

League leader Leverkusen will play at second-division side Sandhausen.

The games are scheduled to be played Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 but the exact times are yet to be determined.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer