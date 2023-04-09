Leipzig to play Freiburg in German Cup semifinals

Freiburg's players celebrate at the end of the Germany Cup quarter final match between Bayern Munich and SC Freiburg at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Freiburg won 2-1. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Freiburg's players celebrate at the end of the Germany Cup quarter final match between Bayern Munich and SC Freiburg at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Freiburg won 2-1. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German Cup holder Leipzig will take on Freiburg in the semifinals in a rematch of last year’s final after the draw was made Sunday.

Freiburg will host the game either May 2 or 3. Freiburg stunned Bayern Munich 2-1 in their quarterfinal game on Tuesday and Leipzig beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 on Wednesday.

Leipzig beat Freiburg to win the cup on penalties last year following a 1-1 draw after extra time.

Stuttgart hosts Eintracht Frankfurt in the other game. Stuttgart beat second-tier Nuremberg in the quarterfinals and Frankfurt knocked out Union Berlin.

The final is on June 3 at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports