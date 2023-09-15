Germany puts Andreas Rettig in charge of its national soccer teams and youth academy

BERLIN (AP) — The German soccer federation appointed Andreas Rettig as sporting director in charge of all its national teams and youth academy on Friday.

The federation said Rettig was taking over with immediate effect. It did not say how the appointment would affect Rudi Völler’s position as sporting director of the men’s national team.

Rettig is in effect taking over the position formerly held by Oliver Bierhoff, who agreed to resign as managing director of Germany’s national teams and academy after the men’s team’s first-round exit from last year’s World Cup.

Völler took over the team on Feb. 1 and acted as interim coach last Tuesday when Germany defeated France 2-1 in a friendly. The federation fired Hansi Flick as coach on Sunday following the team’s 4-1 loss to Japan the day before.

Rettig formerly had managerial roles at Bayer Leverkusen, Freiburg, Cologne, Augsburg and St. Pauli. He was managing director of the German soccer league from 2013-15 and was also a board member of the federation.

“In Andreas Rettig we have gained an extremely experienced, committed and assertive managing director,” federation president Bernd Neuendorf said in a statement. “I’m convinced that he will approach the tasks ahead of us in the area of sports with great passion. Carrying out the various administrative tasks relating to the national teams and the academy requires a strong personality.”

The federation said it will hold a news conference with Rettig on Monday.

