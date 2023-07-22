Residents of Tennessee city ordered to avoid using tap water after fuel spill

FILE - Honoree Tony Bennett arrives at the Los Angeles Confidential Magazine 2012 Grammys Celebration in Beverly Hills, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2012. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
Tony Bennett dies
United States' Lindsey Horan speaks to the media during a FIFA Women's World Cup press conference at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
US in Women’s World Cup
FILE - News media wait outside of the Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse where their is a pretrial conference to discuss procedures for handling classified information in the case against former President Donald Trump, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Fort Pierce, Fla. A federal judge in Florida has set a trial date for next May for Trump in a case charging him with illegally retaining hundreds of classified documents. The May 20, 2024, trial date was set by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
Trump trial date set
North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley speaks during a news conference on Friday, July 21, 2023 in Fargo, N.D. The man who shot three Fargo police officers and a civilian, killing one of the officers before an officer killed him, searched the internet for terms including “explosive ammo” and “kill fast,” as well as for what crowded area events might be happening in and around North Dakota's largest city, authorities said Friday. ( KFGO via AP)
Fargo shooting updates
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) makes a free kick to score a goal during the second half of a Leagues Cup soccer match against Cruz Azul, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Inter Miami defeated Cruz Azul 2-1. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lionel Messi debut
U.S. News

Residents of Tennessee city ordered to avoid using tap water after fuel spill

 
Share

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (AP) — Residents of a Tennessee city must keep avoiding using their tap water after diesel fuel being used to power a generator at a treatment plant leaked into a reservoir, officials said Friday.

Officials in the Memphis suburb of Germantown first told its 40,000 residents Thursday to stop using water for everything except flushing toilets. They have been told to not drink or boil water, or to use water for showering or bathing. Officials advised using bottled water for personal use.

Residents reported a fuel smell in the water in their homes Thursday, officials said. The fuel spill came from a generator being used at a water treatment plant that had no power stemming from recent storms, officials said. The leak was stopped and state environmental officials were advised of the spill.

Other news
Noah Neumann, 6, is comforted by his Covenant mother as families engage in a prayer service leading up to a special session of the state legislature before a news conference at the state capitol, Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. The Covenant School in Nashville was subject to a mass shooting which killed three students and three staff on March 27. The first names of children killed in the shooting are displayed on the wardrobe of the mother. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Families form nonprofits to address gun, school safety after Nashville school shooting
Families connected to a Nashville school that experienced a fatal shooting earlier this year have created nonprofits to not only promote school safety and mental health resources, but also to form an action fund to push legislative policy changes.
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel speaks during the Southeastern Conference NCAA college football media days, Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
With NCAA probe in Vols’ rearview mirror, Josh Heupel ready to chase titles
Josh Heupel made clear when hired at Tennessee he saw the NCAA investigation hanging over the program as a mere speed bump.
FILE - Danny Wagner, from left, Josh Kiszka, Jake Kiszka and Sam Kiszka of the band Greta Van Fleet pose before the "Metallica Presents: The Helping Hands Concert," in Los Angeles on Dec. 16, 2022. Greta Van Fleet’s third album, "Starcatcher," releases on Friday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
Greta Van Fleet return with ‘Starcatcher,’ an album they say ‘represents boys becoming men’
Greta Van Fleet’s new album lists 10 tracks but it’s really 9 1/2. Halfway through, there’s a song fragment that runs barely past a minute.
FILE - Tennessee Reps. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, left, and Justin Jones, D-Nashville, speak to reporters outside the West Wing after meeting with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, April 24, 2023. Pearson and Jones have raised more than $2 million combined through some 70,400 campaign donations after Republican lawmakers abruptly expelled the Democrats this spring for their gun control protest on the House floor. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
In backlash over their expulsions, 2 Tennessee Democratic lawmakers raised $2M combined
Tennessee state Reps. Justin Pearson and Justin Jones have raised more than $2 million combined after Republican lawmakers abruptly expelled the Democrats this spring for their gun control protest on the House floor.

About 100 gallons of diesel contaminated about 4.2 million gallons of water that was held at the plant, officials said.

On Friday, public works crews were flushing and cleaning the system, and testing the water. A bottled water distribution center was set up in the city.

Officials said they did not expect people who used the water before the advisory to experience health problems. It was not immediately clear when the tap water would be deemed safe for use.