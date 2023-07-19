A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates, talks about his grandson Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Kenosha, Wis. Pvt. King bolted into North Korea while on a tour of the Demilitarized Zone on Tuesday, July 18, a day after he was supposed to travel to a base in the U.S. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
US soldier in North Korea
Marc Tessier-Lavigne speaks to the media at Stanford University in Stanford, Calif., on Feb. 4, 2016. Tessier-Lavigne, the president of Stanford University said Wednesday, July 19, 2023, he would resign, citing an independent review that cleared him of research misconduct but found flaws in other papers authored by his lab. Tessier-Lavigne said in a statement to students and staff that he would step down Aug. 31. (Patrick Tehan/Bay Area News Group via AP)
Stanford University president resigns
FILE - In-N-Out Burger signs fill the skyline on Tuesday, June 8, 2010, in Calif. In-N-Out is barring employees in five states from wearing masks unless they have a doctor’s note, according to internal company emails leaked on social media last week. (AP Photo/Adam Lau, File)
In-N-Out bans masks
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
The ‘Barbie’ movie review
This photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, shows two Russian 152 mm self-propelled howitzers fire toward Ukrainian positions at an undisclosed location. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
Russia attacks Ukrainian ports
German authorities arrest suspects in theft of 483 Celtic gold coins from museum

FILE - Coins of the Celtic Treasure are on display at the local Celtic and Roman Museum in Manching, Germany, May 31, 2006. German authorities say they have arrested four suspects over the theft from a museum in Bavaria last year of hundreds of ancient gold coins. Thieves broke into the Celtic and Roman Museum in Manching in the early hours of Nov. 22 and took 483 Celtic coins that were discovered during an archeological dig nearby in 1999. (Frank Maechler/dpa via AP, file)

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities said Wednesday that they have arrested four suspects in the theft of hundreds of ancient gold coins from a museum in Bavaria last year.

Thieves broke into the Celtic and Roman Museum in Manching and took 483 Celtic coins that were discovered during an archaeological dig nearby in 1999. The coins dated to around 100 B.C.

Officials have said that cables were cut at a telecommunications hub and knocked out local networks before the heist, and that the thieves got in and out of the museum in nine minutes early on Nov. 22 without raising the alarm.

FILE - This aerial photo shows the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M., on Oct. 23, 2021. Film-set armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will appear before a judge during a remote court hearing scheduled for Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in connection to charges related to the 2021 shooting death of a cinematographer. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
No drug test for ‘Rust’ movie armorer in upcoming trial over fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin
The former weapons supervisor on the set of the movie “Rust” won’t have to take a drug test as she confronts charges of evidence tampering and involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin.
A Star of David hangs from a fence outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood on Thursday, July 13, 2023, the day a federal jury announced they had found Robert Bowers, who in 2018 killed 11 people at the synagogue, eligible for the death penalty. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
How the death penalty phase of the Pittsburgh synagogue gunman’s trial might play out
The federal trial of a 50-year-old truck driver convicted of killing 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue in the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history is in its third and final phase.
A Star of David hangs from a fence outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood on Thursday, July 13, 2023, the day a federal jury announced they had found Robert Bowers, who in 2018 killed 11 people at the synagogue, eligible for the death penalty. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Pittsburgh synagogue attack survivors testify about overcoming wounds both physical and emotional
Survivors of the 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue attack are testifying to the severe physical and emotional injuries they suffered during the deadliest antisemitic massacre in U.S. history.
FILE - Gigi Hadid poses for photographers at the premiere of the film 'Firebrand' at the 76th international film festival in Cannes, France, May 21, 2023. Hadid and a friend are on vacation in the Cayman Islands after the Customs and Border Control said on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 that they arrested the two for marijuana possession and later released them. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole, File)
American model Gigi Hadid and friend don’t let marijuana arrest spoil Cayman Islands vacation
American model Gigi Hadid and a friend are enjoying their vacation in the Cayman Islands after local authorities arrested the pair for marijuana possession.

Bavaria’s state interior ministry said raids were carried out in the Schwerin region of northeasstern Germany on Tuesday and four people were arrested. It didn’t elaborate.

The regional interior minister, Joachim Herrmann, said in a statement that the operation was an “outstanding investigative success” and that “professional thieves” were arrested.