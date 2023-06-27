Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, looks out from a military vehicle on a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023, leaving an area of the headquarters of the Southern Military District. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Prigozhin's troops who joined him in the uprising will not face prosecution and those who did not will be offered contracts by the Defense Ministry. After the deal was reached Saturday, Prigozhin ordered his troops to halt their march on Moscow and retreat to field camps in Ukraine, where they have been fighting alongside Russian troops. (AP Photo)
Russian rebellion
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a town hall event in Hollis, N.H., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)
Election 2024
File - Harvard University students celebrate their graduate degrees in public health during Harvard commencement ceremonies, Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Cambridge, Mass. A pause on student loan payments that's been in place since the start of the COVID pandemic will end late this summer if Congress approves a debt ceiling and budget deal negotiated by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Student loan payments
A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
Supreme Court decisions
A person walks along the shore of Lake Michigan as the downtown skyline is blanketed in haze from Canadian wildfires Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Canadian wildfire smoke drifts into US
World News

Germany saw 2,480 antisemitic incidents in 2022, monitoring group says

A police officer patrols in front of the 'New Synagogue' in central Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. The annual antisemitsm report with figures from 2022 of the Department for Research and Information on Anti-Semitism, or RIAS, is presented in the German capital Berlin. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
1 of 7 | 

A police officer patrols in front of the ‘New Synagogue’ in central Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. The annual antisemitsm report with figures from 2022 of the Department for Research and Information on Anti-Semitism, or RIAS, is presented in the German capital Berlin. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Benjamin Steinitz, the head of RIAS attends a news conference in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. The annual antisemitsm report with figures from 2022 of the Department for Research and Information on Anti-Semitism, or RIAS, is presented in the German capital Berlin. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
2 of 7 | 

Benjamin Steinitz, the head of RIAS attends a news conference in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. The annual antisemitsm report with figures from 2022 of the Department for Research and Information on Anti-Semitism, or RIAS, is presented in the German capital Berlin. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Benjamin Steinitz, the head of RIAS attends a news conference in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. The annual antisemitsm report with figures from 2022 of the Department for Research and Information on Anti-Semitism, or RIAS, is presented in the German capital Berlin. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
3 of 7 | 

Benjamin Steinitz, the head of RIAS attends a news conference in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. The annual antisemitsm report with figures from 2022 of the Department for Research and Information on Anti-Semitism, or RIAS, is presented in the German capital Berlin. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Clouds cover the sky over the Star of David on top of the 'New Synagogue' in central Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. The annual antisemitsm report with figures from 2022 of the Department for Research and Information on Anti-Semitism, or RIAS, is presented in the German capital Berlin. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
4 of 7 | 

Clouds cover the sky over the Star of David on top of the ‘New Synagogue’ in central Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. The annual antisemitsm report with figures from 2022 of the Department for Research and Information on Anti-Semitism, or RIAS, is presented in the German capital Berlin. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Clouds cover the sky over the Star of David on top of the 'New Synagogue' in central Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. The annual antisemitsm report with figures from 2022 of the Department for Research and Information on Anti-Semitism, or RIAS, is presented in the German capital Berlin. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
5 of 7 | 

Clouds cover the sky over the Star of David on top of the ‘New Synagogue’ in central Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. The annual antisemitsm report with figures from 2022 of the Department for Research and Information on Anti-Semitism, or RIAS, is presented in the German capital Berlin. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
The sun shines on the Star of David on top of the 'New Synagogue' in central Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. The annual antisemitsm report with figures from 2022 of the Department for Research and Information on Anti-Semitism, or RIAS, is presented in the German capital Berlin. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
6 of 7 | 

The sun shines on the Star of David on top of the ‘New Synagogue’ in central Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. The annual antisemitsm report with figures from 2022 of the Department for Research and Information on Anti-Semitism, or RIAS, is presented in the German capital Berlin. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
The sun shines on the Star of David on top of the 'New Synagogue' in central Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. The annual antisemitsm report with figures from 2022 of the Department for Research and Information on Anti-Semitism, or RIAS, is presented in the German capital Berlin. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
7 of 7 | 

The sun shines on the Star of David on top of the ‘New Synagogue’ in central Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. The annual antisemitsm report with figures from 2022 of the Department for Research and Information on Anti-Semitism, or RIAS, is presented in the German capital Berlin. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By KIRSTEN GRIESHABER
 
Share

BERLIN (AP) — A group tracking antisemitism in Germany said Tuesday that it documented 2,480 incidents in the country last year — just under seven incidents per day on average.

In its annual report, the Department for Research and Information on Anti-Semitism, or RIAS, said that while it registered a slight decrease in antisemitic incidents in 2022, compared to the year before, there were nine incidents of extreme violence — the highest number of such cases since nationwide record keeping began in 2017.

Those extremely violent crimes include a shooting at a former rabbi’s house next to an old synagogue in the western city of Essen last November. Germany’s federal prosecutor is now investigating the case along with two other violent antisemitic crimes on suspicion that they may have been carried out in cooperation with Iran’s Revolutionary Guards.

Other news
Roger Waters performs at Barclays Arena in Hamburg, Germany, on Sunday, May 7, 2023, to kick off his "This Is Not A Drill" tour of Germany. (Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa via AP)
US weighs in on Roger Waters antisemitism debate, says artist has long history of denigrating Jews
The Biden administration is weighing in on the controversy over Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters and his recent performances in Germany that have been deemed antisemitic by some.
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a reception to celebrate the Jewish new year in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff look on at right. Biden on Thursday, May 25, 2023, announced what he said is the most ambitious and comprehensive undertaking by the U.S. government to fight hate, bias and violence against Jews, outlining more than 100 steps the administration and its partners can take to combat an alarming rise in antisemitism. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
Biden releases new strategy to tackle rise in antisemitism, says ‘hate will not prevail’
President Joe Biden has announced a new government strategy to fight hate, bias and violence directed at Jews.
President Joe Biden speaks during the celebration of Jewish American Heritage Month in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Biden speaks out against ‘antisemitic bile’ during Jewish American Heritage Month celebration
President Joe Biden marked Jewish American Heritage Month on Tuesday by highlighting his administration’s efforts to combat rising antisemitism, at a White House reception that featured performances from the stars of the Broadway revival of “Parade.”
FILE - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks during a news conference about U.S.-Japan cooperation on economic issues, April 27, 2023, in Tokyo. Joined by Jewish faith and community leaders, Youngkin hosted an event Monday, May 8, to ceremonially sign a bill supporters say will help Virginia better track and combat growing instances of antisemitism. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)
Youngkin celebrates bill that aims to fight antisemitism
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Joined by Jewish faith and community leaders, Gov. Glenn Youngkin hosted an event Monday to ceremonially sign a bill supporters say will help Virginia better track and combat growing instances of antisemitism.

More often, however, “it is everyday situations in which Jews are confronted with antisemitism,” Benjamin Steinitz, the head of RIAS, told reporters in Berlin.

These incidents can take place anywhere from work to home, to public transport, in the supermarket or at a concert. Such “everyday” antisemitic incidents have diverse political backgrounds and often include trivialization of the Holocaust, in which Germany’s Nazis and their henchmen murdered 6 million European Jews.

Many antisemitic hate crimes also include common tropes linked to Jews or conspiracy theories such as the coronavirus pandemic with its anti-Jewish narratives and the Middle East conflict with antisemitic criticism of Israel.

Every fifth antisemitic incident has a conspiracy background, according to what RIAS documented. A right-wing extremist background was involved in 13 % of all incidents, while 53% of the incidents could not be clearly linked to a specific political background.

The German government’s commissioner to combat antisemitism, Felix Klein, pointed specifically to antisemitic incidents in Germany’s cultural sector, in which the head of a major art show in Germany, the documenta fifteen, resigned last year after an exhibit featuring antisemitic elements prompted an outcry in the country.

“Documenta fifteen was rightly the talk of the town,” Klein said. “But many anti-Semitic incidents also occur below the threshold of public attention in the cultural sector — as in other parts of social life, they are part of everyday life for Jews.”

Jews who are exposed to antisemitism in Germany can reach out to RIAS, which will not only document the incidents, but also help those concerned with further contacts to criminal police focused on combatting antisemitism and groups helping victims of Jew hatred.