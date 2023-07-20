Armed New Zealand police officers stand outside a hotel housing a team from the FIFA Women's World Cup in the central business district following a shooting in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, July 20, 2023. New Zealand police are responding to reports that a gunman has fired shots in a building in downtown Auckland. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Shooting in New Zealand
This image released by Universal Pictures shows Cillian Murphy in a scene from "Oppenheimer." (Universal Pictures via AP)
‘Oppenheimer’ movie review
Dancers perform during the opening ceremony ahead of the Women's World Cup soccer match between New Zealand and Norway in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Women’s World Cup kicks off
Marc Tessier-Lavigne speaks to the media at Stanford University in Stanford, Calif., on Feb. 4, 2016. Tessier-Lavigne, the president of Stanford University said Wednesday, July 19, 2023, he would resign, citing an independent review that cleared him of research misconduct but found flaws in other papers authored by his lab. Tessier-Lavigne said in a statement to students and staff that he would step down Aug. 31. (Patrick Tehan/Bay Area News Group via AP)
Stanford University president resigns
FILE - In-N-Out Burger signs fill the skyline on Tuesday, June 8, 2010, in Calif. In-N-Out is barring employees in five states from wearing masks unless they have a doctor’s note, according to internal company emails leaked on social media last week. (AP Photo/Adam Lau, File)
In-N-Out bans masks
World News

German police search for a lion suspected of being on the loose in Berlin’s suburbs

Police patrol during a search operation for a dangerous wild animal near the village of Kleinmachnow in the southern suburbs of Berlin, Germany, Thursday, July 20, 2023. German authorities warned people in Berlin's southern suburbs on Thursday to watch out for a potentially dangerous animal, suspected to be a lioness, that was on the loose. (Sven Kaeuler/TNN/dpa via AP)
1 of 2 | 

Police patrol during a search operation for a dangerous wild animal near the village of Kleinmachnow in the southern suburbs of Berlin, Germany, Thursday, July 20, 2023. German authorities warned people in Berlin’s southern suburbs on Thursday to watch out for a potentially dangerous animal, suspected to be a lioness, that was on the loose. (Sven Kaeuler/TNN/dpa via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Police officers coordinate the search for a wild animal in a residential area in Teltow, Germany, Thursday July 20, 2023. German authorities warned people in Berlin's southern suburbs on Thursday to watch out for a potentially dangerous animal, suspected to be a lioness, that was on the loose. (Fabian Sommer/dpa via AP)
2 of 2 | 

Police officers coordinate the search for a wild animal in a residential area in Teltow, Germany, Thursday July 20, 2023. German authorities warned people in Berlin’s southern suburbs on Thursday to watch out for a potentially dangerous animal, suspected to be a lioness, that was on the loose. (Fabian Sommer/dpa via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities warned people in Berlin’s southern suburbs on Thursday to watch out for a potentially dangerous animal, suspected to be a lioness, that was on the loose.

Police in Brandenburg state, which surrounds the capital, issued a warning in the early morning hours of an “escaped wild animal” and asked people in and around Kleinmachnow, Teltow and Stahnsdorf — just outside Berlin’s city limits — not to leave their houses and to bring their pets indoors.

The warning was later extended to southern areas of Berlin and an alert was sent on an official warning app that the animal was suspected to be a lioness. A vet and two hunters were participating in a search for the creature, which also involved helicopters. Police had no immediate information on who owned it.

Other news
From left, party member Mario Czaja, the Chairman of the German Christian Democatic Party (CDU), Friedrich Merz, and party member Carsten Linnemann, attend a meeting of the CDU Federal Executive Committee in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Germany’s opposition leader is replacing one of his party’s top officials with an ally as he tries to improve its standing in polls and capitalize on discontent with the government of Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Friedrich Merz announced on Tuesday that he was replacing Mario Czaja as the party’s general secretary — the official responsible for day-to-day political strategy. (Michael Kappeler/dpa via AP)
German opposition leader replaces a top aide as he tries to improve standing in polls
Germany’s opposition leader is replacing one of his party’s top officials with an ally as he tries to improve its standing in polls and capitalize on discontent with the government of Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova reacts during her semifinal match against Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova at the German Tennis Open, in Berlin, Saturday, June 24, 2023. (Wolfgang Kumm/dpa via AP)
Kvitová to play Vekić in the Berlin Open final
Donna Vekić will play two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitová in the final of the Berlin Open. Both won twice on Saturday.
Two masks of the indigenous community of the Kogi from the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta in Colombia are displayed at German President residence Bellevue Palace in Berlin, Germany, Friday, June 16, 2023. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will return the masks to Colombian President Gustavo Petro. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Germany hands over 2 Indigenous masks to Colombia as it reappraises the past
Germany has handed over to Colombia two masks made by the Indigenous Kogi people that had been in a Berlin museum’s collection for more than a century.
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier speaks during a commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the popular uprising in the GDR, in the German Bundestag in Berlin, Friday June 17, 2023. Germany's parliament on Friday commemorated the 70th anniversary of a popular uprising in the communist east that was brutally crushed by the Soviet-backed dictatorship. (Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa via AP)
Germany marks 70th anniversary of uprising against Communist dictatorship in east
Germany’s parliament has commemorated the 70th anniversary of a popular uprising in the Communist east that was brutally crushed by its Soviet-backed dictatorship.

Two men reported seeing a big cat running after a wild boar, the latter common in and around Berlin, police spokesperson Daniel Keip told local public broadcaster rbb.

“The two gentlemen recorded a smartphone video, and even experienced police officers had to confirm that it is probably a lioness,” he said, adding that there were various reported sightings.

Neither of Berlin’s two zoos nor any circuses or animal shelters in the area were missing a lioness.

Police increased their presence in the Kleinmachnow area and warned people of the possible danger by loudspeaker, but there was no order to stay indoors.

Life appeared to be continuing as normal Thursday in the town of around 20,000 people, with people walking dogs and out cycling, German news agency dpa reported.

The local council said that child daycare centers were open, but children weren’t being allowed into their outside yards, and the town hall remained open. Traders at the town’s market were recommended not to set up stalls.

___

This story corrects the spelling of the police spokesperson to Keip instead of Kiep.