FILE - Television actor Allison Mack leaves federal court in the Brooklyn borough of New York, April 8, 2019, after pleading guilty to racketeering charges in a case involving a cult-like group based in upstate New York called NXIVM. Mack has been released from a California prison, according to a government website. Online records maintained by the Federal Bureau of Prisons said she was released Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Allison Mack released from prison
President Joe Biden waves as he walks to board Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base, Del., Monday, June 19, 2023, as he heads to California. Biden is ramping up his reelection effort this week with four fundraisers in the San Francisco area, as his campaign builds up its coffers and lays strategic foundations for 2024. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Biden social media ruling
FILE - The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe's largest, is seen in the background of the shallow Kakhovka Reservoir after the dam collapse, in Energodar, Russian-occupied Ukraine, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Ukraine and Russia accused each other Wednesday, July 5, 2023, of planning to attack the power plant, which is occupied by Russian troops, but neither side provided evidence to support their claims. (AP Photo/Libkos, File)
Russia-Ukraine nuclear plants
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani delivers during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Ohtani leaves Angels game
A Just Stop Oil protester runs onto Court 18 and releases confetti and a jigsaw puzzle on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Wimbledon Day 3
World News

German Cabinet approves a lower 2024 budget as it eyes a return to financial ‘normality’

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks during a meeting of the German federal parliament, Bundestag, at the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Michele Tantussi)
1 of 4 | 

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks during a meeting of the German federal parliament, Bundestag, at the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Michele Tantussi)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
German Finance Minister Christian Lindner attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Michele Tantussi)
2 of 4 | 

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Michele Tantussi)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz gestures as he answers questions during a meeting of the German federal parliament, Bundestag, at the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Michele Tantussi)
3 of 4 | 

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz gestures as he answers questions during a meeting of the German federal parliament, Bundestag, at the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Michele Tantussi)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives during a meeting of the German federal parliament, Bundestag, at the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Michele Tantussi)
4 of 4 | 

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives during a meeting of the German federal parliament, Bundestag, at the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Michele Tantussi)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s Cabinet on Wednesday approved a draft 2024 budget that foresees lower spending, with defense among the exceptions, as Europe’s biggest economy sticks to rules limiting borrowing that were suspended during the coronavirus pandemic.

The government’s plan calls for spending of 445.7 billion euros ($486 billion), down 6.4% from the 476.3 billion euros it expects to spend this year.

Defense spending is set to rise by 1.7 billion euros to some 51.8 billion euros, some way short of what the defense minister initially sought.

Other news
FILE - Emergency services at the Field's shopping center after a shooting, in Copenhagen, Denmark, Sunday, July 3, 2022. Danish police say several people have been shot at a Copenhagen shopping mall. A A Danish court on Wednesday sentenced a 23-year-old man to be detained in a secure mental health facility after it convicted him of murder and attempted murder over a deadly mall shooting a year ago. (Olafur Steinar Gestsson/Ritzau Scanpix via AP, File)
The gunman in the Danish mall shooting that killed 3 people is sentenced to a mental health facility
A 23-year-old man in Denmark who opened fire at a mall last year and killed three people believing the victims were zombies has been sentenced to detention in a secure medical facility.
FILE - Graffitis reading "down with the official version, right, and "State responsible" are seen on the basement of the statue of French military commander Joseph Gallieni, outside the Invalides monument, right, Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in Paris. Gallieni began a colonial career at the end of the 19th century and later played an important role during First World War as a military governor of Paris. France's highest court has rejected a request by three groups seeking reparations for slavery in a case that originated on the French Caribbean island of Martinique. The court's decision on Wednesday July 5, 2023 said no individual produced evidence showing they had "suffered individually" any damage from the crimes that their ancestors had been subjected to. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)
France’s Supreme Court rejects groups’ request for slavery reparations in case from Martinique
France’s highest court has rejected a request by three groups seeking reparations for slavery in a case that originated on the French Caribbean island of Martinique.
Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, right, and Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni speak during a news conference following their talks, that included European Union's plan for sharing responsibility for unauthorised migration, at the palace in Lazienki Park, in Warsaw, Poland, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
The leaders of Italy and Poland say European Union should focus on stopping migration
The prime ministers of Italy and Poland say the European Union should put a priority on stopping illegal migration instead of trying to get the 27 member nations to share responsibility for people who arrive without authorization.
Pope Francis waves as he arrives for the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St.Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, July 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Pope Francis asks Church to identify 21st-century martyrs slain ‘only because they are Christians’
Pope Francis has set up a special commission that will identify those he hails as the new martyrs of the 21st century.

Germany plans to reach a NATO target of spending 2% of gross domestic product on defense next year, a measure on which it has long fallen short, with help from a special 100 billion-euro fund set up to modernize the German military after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Berlin aims to meet the target via its regular budget later this decade.

“Security, economic prosperity and industrial fitness for the future, climate neutrality and cohesion are the most important characteristics of a budget that of course is challenged by the fact that many in recent years have got used to the big dimensions” associated with measures to tackle the effects of the pandemic and Russia’s war in Ukraine, Chancellor Olaf Scholz told lawmakers.

Scholz’s three-party coalition is returning this year to compliance with Germany’s so-called debt brake, which allows new borrowing to the tune of only 0.35% of annual gross domestic product.

It can be suspended to deal with natural disasters or other emergencies that are out of the state’s control, and was for three years after the coronavirus pandemic started in 2020 to allow for large amounts of borrowing to finance various support and stimulus packages.

Finance Minister Christian Lindner and his pro-business Free Democrats have been particularly adamant about saving money to adhere to those rules, and the coalition also has agreed at their insistence not to raise taxes.

Lindner told reporters that the government is “initiating the return to budget normality” and sending “a clear signal that Germany is committed to state finances that are sustainable in the long term.”

Germany’s parliament is expected to approve a final version of the budget in December.