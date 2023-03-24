Man drives at pedestrians inside German airport garage

A damaged car is parked in parking lot 2 at Cologne/Bonn Airport Friday, March 24, 2023. A man drove straight at people, but most were able to avoid him. Police said the injuries to some of the pedestrians on Friday were considered minor. The man also allegedly hit several cars. Dpa says a 57-year-old driver was detained and taken to the hospital. Two police officers received slight injuries when the suspect allegedly resisted arrest. (Henning Kaiser/dpa via AP)

A damaged car is parked in parking lot 2 at Cologne/Bonn Airport Friday, March 24, 2023. A man drove straight at people, but most were able to avoid him. Police said the injuries to some of the pedestrians on Friday were considered minor. The man also allegedly hit several cars. Dpa says a 57-year-old driver was detained and taken to the hospital. Two police officers received slight injuries when the suspect allegedly resisted arrest. (Henning Kaiser/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — A motorist drove at pedestrians and rammed parked cars on Friday in a parking garage at Cologne-Bonn Airport in western Germany, injuring three people slightly, police said.

Two police officers also were slightly hurt as they pinned down the 57-year-old man, who appeared to have mental health issues, according to a police statement.

Most people apparently were able to get out of the way of the vehicle, though one of the injured was squeezed between cars.

The driver was detained and taken to the hospital. He was uninjured.

Police said that, before the incident, security officers had twice thrown the man out of the airport “because of his behavior.” They didn’t elaborate.

He then apparently climbed into a rental company’s minibus that had been parked in the garage for cleaning and drove across the parking garage — shifting gears, going forward and backward over and over again until police stopped him.