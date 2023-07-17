FILE - A helicopter drops water to stop fire on Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait, in Kerch, on Oct. 8, 2022. Traffic on the key bridge connecting Crimea to Russia’s mainland has been halted amid reports of explosions. The governor of Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, announced the closure early Monday, July 17, 2023, but did not specify the reason.(AP Photo, File)
Russian bridge to Crimea attacked again
FILE - A pedestrian walks past the New York Stock Exchange in New York City, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)
Stock market today
This photo provided by Jersey Central Power & Light shows flooding along Snyder Road, in Phillipsburg, N.J., near the intersection with county Route 519, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Courtesy of JCP&L via AP)
Deadly flash flooding in the Northeast
In this image from video provided by the U.S. Senate, Aileen M. Cannon speaks remotely during a Senate Judiciary Committee oversight nomination hearing to be U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida on July 29, 2020, in Washington. The judge presiding over the federal prosecution of former President Donald Trump, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, takes the bench in the case for the first time this week as she and lawyers for both sides discuss the procedures for handling classified information in the case. (U.S. Senate via AP)
Judge in Trump documents case
FILE - Jane Birkin poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Jane By Charlotte' at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, July 8, 2021. France's Culture Ministry and French media say singer and actress Jane Birkin has died at age 76. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
Jane Birkin dies at age 76
German captain in a migrant rescue standoff will run for the European Parliament

FILE - The human rights and environmental activist Carola Rackete is standing at the Dannenroeder Forst (Dannenroeder Forest) in Dannenrod, Germany, Tuesday, Sept.29, 2020. Carola Rackete, who as captain of a humanitarian rescue ship was arrested in 2019 for docking in an Italian port without authorization, has been presented as one of a struggling German left-wing party’s top candidates for next year’s European Parliament election. (Boris Roessler/dpa via AP, File)

BERLIN (AP) — Carola Rackete, who as captain of a humanitarian rescue ship was arrested in 2019 for docking in an Italian port without authorization, was presented Monday as one of a struggling German left-wing party’s top candidates for next year’s European Parliament election.

The Left party unveiled Rackete as one of its two lead candidates in the election expected in the spring of 2024, alongside party co-leader Martin Schirdewan, who is already a European Parliament lawmaker.

Rackete wrote on Twitter that she “didn’t take the decision lightly” and said she views her candidacy as an opportunity for a “new partnership” between social movements and the Left party.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin speaks during the daily briefing in Beijing, Friday, July 14, 2023. China on Friday criticized a German government call for reducing dependency on Chinese products and reducing other potentially unstable factors in bilateral relations, calling it a form of protectionism. (AP Photo/Liu Zheng)
China criticizes German call for reducing dependency on Chinese products as ‘protectionism’
China has criticized a German government call for reducing dependency on Chinese products as a form of protectionism.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks during his annual summer press conference in Berlin, Germany, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
German leader confident that a surging far-right party will shrink again before the next election
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed optimism that support for a far-right party that’s been surging in the polls lately will shrink to previous levels again by the time of the next national election in 2025.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz attends the cabinet meeting of the German government at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Germany presents long-awaited strategy on China, stresses economic security
The German government has presented a long-awaited strategy for relations with China that points to a “systemic rivalry” with the Asian power and a need to reduce risks of economic dependency, but highlights Berlin’s desire to work with Beijing on challenges such as climate change and maintain trade
From left, party member Mario Czaja, the Chairman of the German Christian Democatic Party (CDU), Friedrich Merz, and party member Carsten Linnemann, attend a meeting of the CDU Federal Executive Committee in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Germany’s opposition leader is replacing one of his party’s top officials with an ally as he tries to improve its standing in polls and capitalize on discontent with the government of Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Friedrich Merz announced on Tuesday that he was replacing Mario Czaja as the party’s general secretary — the official responsible for day-to-day political strategy. (Michael Kappeler/dpa via AP)
German opposition leader replaces a top aide as he tries to improve standing in polls
Germany’s opposition leader is replacing one of his party’s top officials with an ally as he tries to improve its standing in polls and capitalize on discontent with the government of Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The party has been struggling for years and only just mustered enough support to stay represented in the German parliament in the last national election in 2021.

Polls have shown its support stagnating at around 4% or 5%. Its position has been weakened further by a festering public rift between the leadership and one of its best-known figures, Sahra Wagenknecht. She has been publicly toying with the idea of founding a new party and has differed with many members on issues including migration, on which she favors a more restrictive approach.

Rackete came to public attention when, as the captain of the Sea Watch 3 rescue ship in 2019, she was held under house arrest for four days for forcing the vessel into port on Italy’s Lampedusa island after 17 days at sea with 40 migrants aboard. She is also an activist against climate change.

The Left party’s list of candidates for the European Parliament election is to be formally approved by a party convention in November.