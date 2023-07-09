Hunter Biden
MLB draft
Northern Lights
Twitter and Threads
BBC probe
World News

Top EU lawmaker says firewall against German far right stands, but willing to work with Meloni

FILE - Chairman of the European People's Party group of the European Parliament Manfred Weber speaks during a session on one year after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France. The leader of the conservative bloc in the European Parliament said in an interview published Sunday, July 9, 2023, that his party will not cooperate with the far-right Alternative for Germany but expressed a willingness to work with Italy's far-right premier to curb migration. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias, File)

FILE - Chairman of the European People’s Party group of the European Parliament Manfred Weber speaks during a session on one year after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France. The leader of the conservative bloc in the European Parliament said in an interview published Sunday, July 9, 2023, that his party will not cooperate with the far-right Alternative for Germany but expressed a willingness to work with Italy’s far-right premier to curb migration. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
Share

BERLIN (AP) — The leader of the conservative bloc in the European Parliament said in an interview published Sunday that his party would not cooperate with the far-right Alternative for Germany but expressed a willingness to work with Italy’s far-right premier to curb migration.

Manfred Weber, the German EU lawmaker who heads the European People’s Party (EPP), dismissed suggestions that his bloc could drop its refusal to cooperate with Alternative for Germany at the state and federal level in the coming years amid growing support for the far-right party.

“The firewall stands,” Weber told the Funke Medie Group, adding that Alternative for Germany “isn’t just a political competitor, but an adversary and enemy.”

Other news
This photo provided by Vermont State Police shows Rutland City Police Officer Jessica Ebbighausen. Ebbighausen, 19, was killed and two other officers were injured Friday, July 7, 2023 when a burglary suspect crashed into two police cruisers pursuing him, Vermont State Police said. The two other officers and the suspect were taken to the hospital with injuries. (Vermont State Police via AP)
Man accused of crashing into police cars during chase, killing a 19-year-old officer, faces charges
Vermont State Police say a burglary suspect who led police on a high-speed chase and crashed his truck into two police cruisers, killing a 19-year-old officer and injuring two others, will be arraigned Monday on charges related to the crash.
Russia's Mirra Andreeva plays a return to Russia's Anastasia Potapova during the women's singles match on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva reaches 4th round at Wimbledon in her debut at the All England Club
Sixteen-year-old Mirra Andreeva earned the final spot in the fourth round of Wimbledon in her first appearance at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament.
In this image from video released by the U.S. Air Force, a Russian SU-35 flies near a U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper drone on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, over Syria. The U.S. Air Force says Russian fighter jets flew dangerously close to several U.S. drone aircraft over Syria, setting off flares and forcing the MQ-9 Reapers to take evasive maneuvers. (U.S. Air Force via AP)
US drone strike kills Islamic State group leader in Syria, Defense Department says
The Defense Department says a U.S. drone strike has killed an Islamic State group leader in Syria. The military says the strike on Friday came hours after the same MQ-9 Reaper drones were harassed by Russian military jets over the western part of Syria.
A Ukrainian policeman of special police unit fires a D-30 cannon towards Russian positions at the front line, near Kreminna, Luhansk region, Ukraine, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Libkos)
Russia reports intercepting a missile over annexed Crimea and briefly halts traffic on key bridge
Russian-installed authorities in the Crimean peninsula have reported shooting down a cruise missile near the city of Kerch and briefly suspending traffic on the Kerch bridge that links the annexed territory to Russia.

Weber, who is also co-leader of the conservative Christian Social Union at the national level, warned that the far right’s plans to dismantle the European Union would hurt Germany’s economy and security.

Asked whether the EPP’s outreach to Italian post-fascist leader Giorgia Meloni undermined the conservatives’ stance toward the far right, Weber said it was important to work with all European governments to tackle the challenge of migration.

“We need Italy as well,” he said, adding that fears about unrestricted migration would benefit Alternative for Germany. “We are currently working with Italy to implement a migration agreement with Tunisia. This will reduce the arrivals (or migrants) to the EU.”

Two lawmakers with the Christian Social Union raised eyebrows in Germany this week by voting with Alternative for Germany in the national legislature for the first time. Both later claimed the votes had been in error.