Truck slams into Polish bus in Germany, injuring dozens

A polish coach stands damaged on the A12 highway after a serious accident in Dannenreich, near Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. A highway collision between a long-distance Polish bus and a truck has injured dozens of people in eastern Germany. (Hannes P. Albert/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — A highway collision between a long-distance Polish bus and a truck injured dozens of people in eastern Germany, officials in Poland and Germany said.

The crash happened Tuesday on the A 12 highway between the Brandenburg state towns of Storkow and Fredersdorf.

German police said 52 people were hurt, including 10 with severe injuries, German news agency dpa reported. One person was said to be in critical condition.

Poland’s health minister, Adam Niedzielski, said later that 56 people were injured and 34 of them were hospitalized in Germany, with “two or three of them in serious condition.”

Police said the truck, which was traveling in the direction of Berlin, collided with the side of the bus when the driver tried to change lanes.

The highway was closed as helicopters, ambulances and police officers arrived on the scene. Polish police personnel also were deployed to aid the injured.