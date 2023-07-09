FILE - Hunter Biden talks with guests before President Joe Biden offers a toast during a State Dinner for India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington, June 22, 2023. The Republican chairmen of three key House committees are joining forces to probe the Justice Department's handling of charges against Hunter Biden after making sweeping claims about misconduct at the agency. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
World News

German government wants ex-minister to foot $267 million bill for a failed highway toll plan

FILE - Then German Transportation Minister Andreas Scheuer arrives for the weekly cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, April 3, 2019. The German government is considering whether it can make former Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer foot at least part of the quarter-billion euro compensation it has to pay a private company over a failed plan to introduce highway tolls. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File)

FILE - Then German Transportation Minister Andreas Scheuer arrives for the weekly cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, April 3, 2019. The German government is considering whether it can make former Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer foot at least part of the quarter-billion euro compensation it has to pay a private company over a failed plan to introduce highway tolls. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File)

BERLIN (AP) — The German government is considering whether it can make former Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer foot at least part of the quarter-billion euro compensation it has to pay a private company over a failed plan to introduce highway tolls.

Scheuer, who was in office from 2018 until 2021, had insisted on the total despite expert warnings that it would unfairly penalize drivers from other EU countries. A European Union court ruled it illegal in 2019, prompting a lengthy arbitration procedure with the company hired to set up the toll system that ended in a 243-million euro ($267-million) settlement last week.

Scheuer’s successor, Volker Wissing, told German weekly Bild am Sonntag that taxpayers shouldn’t have to bear all of the cost of “this serious political mistake.”

Other news
In this handout photo released by Uzbekistan's Presidential Press Office, Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev casts his ballot at a polling station during a snap presidential election in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Sunday, July 9, 2023. Uzbekistan is holding a snap presidential election, a vote that follows a constitutional referendum that extended the incumbent's term from five to seven years. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev was elected in 2021 to a second five-year term, the limit allowed by the constitution. (Uzbekistan's Presidential Press Office via AP)
Snap presidential vote is underway in Uzbekistan and expected to extend incumbent’s rule
Voters in Uzbekistan are casting their ballots on Sunday in a snap presidential election which is widely expected to extend the incumbent’s rule by seven more years.
Pope Francis delivers the Angelus noon prayer in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Pope Francis names 21 new cardinals, including prelates based in Hong Kong and Jerusalem.
Pope Francis has announced he has chosen 21 new cardinals, including prelates from Jerusalem and Hong Kong, places where Catholics are a small minority.
FILE - A view of the main entrance to the headquarters of the publicly funded BBC in London, Wednesday, July 19, 2017. Senior British politicians on Sunday, July 9, 2023 called on the BBC to rapidly investigate a complaint that a leading presenter paid a teenager for explicit photos. The publicly funded national broadcaster is under pressure after The Sun newspaper reported allegations that the male presenter gave a youth 35,000 pounds ($45,000) starting in 2020 when the young person was 17. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)
The BBC is under pressure over claims a well-known presenter paid a teenager for explicit photos
Senior British politicians are calling on the BBC to rapidly investigate claims that a leading presenter paid a teenager for explicit photos.
FILE - U.N secretary General Antonio Guterres addresses the media during a visit to the U.N. office in the capital Nairobi, Kenya Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Antonio Guterres says Sudan is on the brink of a “full-scale civil war,” as fierce clashes between rival generals continued unabated Sunday in the capital, Khartoum. (AP Photo/Khalil Senosi, File)
UN chief says Sudan on the brink of a ‘full-scale civil war’ after nearly 3 months of fighting
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says Sudan is on the brink of a “full-scale civil war,” as fierce clashes between rival generals continued unabated Sunday in the capital, Khartoum.

“We will look the legal situation very closely and carefully examine whether and to what amount compensation claims (against Scheuer) are possible,” he was quoted saying Sunday.

Scheuer is a member of the conservative, Bavaria-only Christian Social Union that is part of the biggest opposition bloc in Germany’s federal parliament.